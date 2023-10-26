Author Ajay Sharma’s New Book, "The Cranky Watermelon," Follows the Adventures of a Watermelon Named Cranky Who Can Turn His Magical House Into Anything He Can Imagine

Recent release “The Cranky Watermelon,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ajay Sharma, is a charming tale of a cranky watermelon aptly named Cranky who lives on a magical mountain and has the ability to transform his house into anything. After turning his home into a rocket ship, Cranky blasts off to Mars, where all sorts of adventures await him, but he soon realizes he wants to return to Earth.