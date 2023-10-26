Author Ajay Sharma’s New Book, "The Cranky Watermelon," Follows the Adventures of a Watermelon Named Cranky Who Can Turn His Magical House Into Anything He Can Imagine
Recent release “The Cranky Watermelon,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ajay Sharma, is a charming tale of a cranky watermelon aptly named Cranky who lives on a magical mountain and has the ability to transform his house into anything. After turning his home into a rocket ship, Cranky blasts off to Mars, where all sorts of adventures await him, but he soon realizes he wants to return to Earth.
New York, NY, October 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ajay Sharma, who lives in Modesto with his family and enjoys building model cars in his spare time, has completed his new book, “The Cranky Watermelon”: a captivating story of a watermelon whose cranky disposition puts him at odds with the local townsfolk, causing him to head off on a brand-new adventure far away.
Written while the author was in third grade, “The Cranky Watermelon” centers around Cranky, a watermelon with a big imagination who lives on a magic mountain. Able to turn his house into anything he wants, Cranky transforms it into a rocket ship so that he can leave Earth and all the people that make him cranky behind, deciding to live on Mars instead. Despite how happy Mars made him, Cranky decides to come back to Earth, where everything and everyone is now completely different.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ajay Sharma’s engaging tale will take readers of all ages on a thrilling adventure as they follow along on Cranky’s journey to follow his imaginative and creative spirit. With colorful artwork to help bring Sharma’s tale to life, young readers are sure to want to revisit the delightful story of “The Cranky Watermelon” over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Cranky Watermelon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
