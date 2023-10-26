Author Marjorie Vernelle’s New Book, "Temple in the Sand" is a Story That Presents the Life and Times of Seti I, Father of Ramesses II
Recent release “Temple in the Sand,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Marjorie Vernelle, is a story that leans into the history of Seti and his rule.
Colorado Springs, CO, October 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Marjorie Vernelle, an artist, writer, blogger, traveler and college professor with a lifelong interest in Egypt, has completed her new book, “Temple in the Sand”: a gripping recollection of the life and history of Seti I, the father of Ramesses II but also a known pharaoh in his own right, one who has led Egypt through great success during his time on the throne.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Marjorie Vernelle’s informative tale seeks to recreate the diary of the pharaoh that was recorded as hidden somewhere in his temple, a tribute to the mysterious and beautiful temple itself but also to bring to light the man behind the royal regalia.
Readers who wish to experience this intriguing work can purchase “Temple in the Sand” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
