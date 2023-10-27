Authors Develt Clay and Maria’s New Book "Master Keys to Prevent Road Rage" Explores the Key Steps Required to Helping Drivers of All Vehicles Master and Avoid Road Rage

Recent release “Master Keys to Prevent Road Rage,” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Develt Clay and Maria, is a unique guide designed to help drivers overcome negative energy and behaviors while operating a motor vehicle and gain a handle on one's road rage before it leads to even worse consequences.