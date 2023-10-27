Authors Develt Clay and Maria’s New Book "Master Keys to Prevent Road Rage" Explores the Key Steps Required to Helping Drivers of All Vehicles Master and Avoid Road Rage
Recent release “Master Keys to Prevent Road Rage,” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Develt Clay and Maria, is a unique guide designed to help drivers overcome negative energy and behaviors while operating a motor vehicle and gain a handle on one's road rage before it leads to even worse consequences.
Rockford, IL, October 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Develt Clay and Maria, whose mission as authors is to educate drivers to think smart and to stay calm when confronted with toxic energy while driving, have completed their new book “Master Keys to Prevent Road Rage”: an insightful read that provides the materials needed to assist automobile drivers in maintaining a productive mindset during unproductive moments while encountering road rage.
“A peaceful mindset is essential because it could help an individual to save their life as well as someone else’s,” write Develt Clay and Maria. “This particular book isn’t about the authors; it is based on assisting a driver to defuse negative energy that is operating in our streets in society. This book is a wise choice. Think about the information that is placed on the table before you today. These are a host of master keys that could assist you to create a strategy to defuse the negative energy of road rage.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Develt Clay and Maria’s engaging read holds a host of tips and information to help an individual outthink road rage when it presents itself. Dedicated to those that have lost their lives to enraged drivers, the author’s share their knowledge and wisdom in the hope of saving lives and preventing more unnecessary losses on the road.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Master Keys to Prevent Road Rage” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors.
