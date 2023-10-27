Author LucSea’s New Book, “Ask Me, I’m Ms. Where,” Follows the Adventures of Ms. Where as She Asks Readers Where Different People and Objects Are Located

Recent release “Ask Me, I’m Ms. Where,” from Newman Springs Publishing author LucSea, is aimed at helping young readers learn all about different question words, what they mean, and how to use them when trying to find out information. The third book in a five-book series, "Ask Me, I'm Ms. Where" focuses on the word "where," and how it is used to figure out where someone or something is placed.