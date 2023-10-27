Author LucSea’s New Book, “Ask Me, I’m Ms. Where,” Follows the Adventures of Ms. Where as She Asks Readers Where Different People and Objects Are Located
Recent release “Ask Me, I’m Ms. Where,” from Newman Springs Publishing author LucSea, is aimed at helping young readers learn all about different question words, what they mean, and how to use them when trying to find out information. The third book in a five-book series, "Ask Me, I'm Ms. Where" focuses on the word "where," and how it is used to figure out where someone or something is placed.
New York, NY, October 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- LucSea has completed their new book, “Ask Me, I’m Ms. Where”: a charming tale designed to help readers of all ages master the question word of “where” as they attempt to discover the different places that the people and objects are located within Ms. Where’s travels.
“This book is an easy ‘read-aloud’ book that is intended to have children recognize words that are familiar to them,” writes LucSea. “‘Where’ is one of the questions that children are inquisitive about, pertaining to people, places, or things, wondering where they are, where they are going or where objects can be found. The book allows children to relate to the same questions where you can see or find people, places, or things.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, LucSea’s riveting tale is the third in a series of five books designed to help readers master their question words, including adventures with Mr. What and Mr. Who. Engaging and interactive, “Ask Me, I’m Ms. Where” is the perfect tool for parents or guardians to help young readers develop their conversational skills and discover how to use the words they use properly.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Ask Me, I’m Ms. Where” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
