Author Dr. David Tannenbaum D.C. & Risa Sheppard’s New Book, “Mindful Movement: Heal Your Back Pain with BAM Therapy,” is a Valuable Resource for Those Dealing with Pain
Recent release “Mindful Movement: Heal Your Back Pain with BAM Therapy,” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Dr. David Tannenbaum D.C. & Risa Sheppard, is a book for those living with chronic musculoskeletal pain and related ailments.
Los Angeles, CA, October 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. David Tannenbaum D.C. & Risa Sheppard have completed their new book, “Mindful Movement: Heal Your Back Pain with BAM Therapy”: a useful and informative work designed to help those living with chronic pain.
Author David Tannenbaum, DC, is a co-founder of BAM Therapy. A native of New Jersey, Dr. Tannenbaum built a practice in his hometown of Springfield, New Jersey, before relocating to Beverly Hills, California, and opening his private practice, where he has been serving the community for more than thirty years.
At the age of fifteen, David suffered a sports injury and tried a variety of medical treatments. Having exhausted all traditional avenues of health care, he was successfully treated by a local chiropractor. This positive experience was the impetus for him to become a chiropractor. He is a graduate of Life Chiropractic College in Atlanta, Georgia.
Dr. Tannenbaum has treated music icons, professional athletes, and some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. His outstanding reputation within the medical community for reliable diagnoses and specific adjustments and his genuine compassion for his patients form the foundation of his practice.
Author Risa Sheppard is a cofounder of Body and Mind (BAM) Therapy. She has been a leading mind-body-spirit fitness expert for more than forty-five years. She trained and instructed with legendary Pilates teacher Ron Fletcher. In 1980, Risa created the Sheppard Method, an innovative Pilates program that is the basis for BAM Therapy exercises. Over the years, she has worked with thousands of individuals—celebrities, professionals, children, the disabled, and the elderly—enabling all to develop their physical and spiritual potential. She has been a leader in the Pilates world, training teachers all over the world. She was named by Los Angeles Magazine, City Sports, and The Hollywood Reporter as one of the best personal trainers in Southern California.
Risa has written for major magazines including Vogue, Pilates Style, and Muscle & Fitness. Articles featuring her work have appeared in “Elle,” “Ladies’ Home Journal,” and “Los Angeles Magazine.” She is the author of “Risa Sheppard’s Fitness Formula for a Firm and Flat Stomach.” She wrote and hosted a series of fitness specials for television and was a cohost with the late Arthur Ashe on the “Fitness Magazine” television program. Risa continues her Pilates practice in Los Angeles and teaches BAM Therapy seminars.
The authors write, “I learned that I could go within, find that perfect place, and allow my mind to connect with my body. I found the power within me, and it was far greater than I could have imagined. From that point on, I competed only with myself and strived to be better each day. Sometimes I hit the mark, and sometimes I do not. But there is always tomorrow. Starting over where we are is a sure sign that we are going to be and do better. Pilates forces us to go within, find our own rhythm, and create a physical sensation that is uniquely our own.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dr. David Tannenbaum D.C. & Risa Sheppard’s helpful work helps readers learn how to understand the connection between emotional stress and physical pain, identify the source of pain, alleviate pain from the body, replace drug therapy with gentle healing techniques manage sanity in the face of stressful experiences.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “Mindful Movement: Heal Your Back Pain with BAM Therapy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
