Kimberly Hoffman’s New Book, "Little Olive," Centers Around an Italian Greyhound Who Struggles to Make Friends Due to Her Physical Disabilities That Make Her Different
Wichita, KS, October 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kimberly Hoffman, who has dreamed about becoming a writer since childhood, has completed her most recent book, “Little Olive”: a charming story about discovery and self-acceptance that follows a dog named Little Olive who struggles to make friends due to her differences.
Along with “Little Olive,” author Kimberly Hoffman’s other published works include “Grandpa Paul, the River Pirate” and “Planting Pickles with Papa Dan.” Both of these books are part of The Storyteller’s Foundation series, which is a nonprofit organization focused on helping families heal from the loss of loved ones through the power of stories. Currently, Hoffman resides in Wichita, Kansas.
“Little Olive” centers around the titular character of Little Olive, a friendly Italian greyhound who struggles to make new friends due to her blind left eye and toothless grin that make her different from other dogs. Little does she know, her whole life is about to change due to the kindness of the dogs in her new neighborhood that give her a chance and get to know her.
“Too often, people who are deemed ‘different’ are quickly discounted when, in reality, people with disabilities are deserving and capable humans who should never be ignored,” shares Hoffman. “Maggie the Magnificent’s comment to Little Olive, ‘To know a friend is to be a friend,’ is the crux of the Little Olive story. If you automatically overlook people because they are different, you could very well be missing an extraordinary opportunity to be a friend.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kimberly Hoffman’s book is partly inspired by the real Little Olive, as well as the author’s eldest daughter, Katelyn, who has struggled in the past with finding compassionate friendships because of her invisible disability. With colorful artwork to help bring Hoffman’s tale to life, “Little Olive” is a heartwarming tale that will impart valuable life lessons to readers of all ages as they follow along on Little Olive’s journey to make friends and find her confidence.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Little Olive” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
