Earl Laman’s New Book "Being With..." Follows a Young Man's Journey to Break Free of His Past in Order to Live as His Authentic Self and Generate a Future of His Design
Holland, MI, October 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Earl Laman has completed his most recent book, “Being With...”: a gripping and powerful story of a young man who is desperate to break the chains of generational trauma and escape his emotional baggage to move on with his life.
Born and educated in Michigan, author Earl Laman, along with his wife, raised four children in the West, then returned with them to the Midwest. The author served two pastorates, which evolved into developmental and relational doctoral work, and culminated in thirty years as a family psychotherapist.
Laman shares, “Jackson Albright Hilton, Jack, dragged his heritage around for years, trying to shed it. The drama and trauma of those years provoked escape via a desperate whim. Entanglements and involvements with old and young created a running stream of experiences, which confronted the ‘too much and too little’ that had held him captive.”
Published by Fulton Books, Earl Laman’s book explores the importance of overcoming one’s past in order to create a better future, while also recognizing where one has been to understand how far they’ve come. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, Laman weaves an emotionally stirring novel that is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers of all backgrounds and remain with them long after its stunning conclusion to encourage their own personal healing and growth.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Being With...” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
