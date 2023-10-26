Julie Catania-Shady’s Newly Released “Conversations With Colton: A Story of Fear, Faith and Doubt” is an Inspiring Story of Unexpected Hardship and a Miracle

“Conversations With Colton: A Story of Fear, Faith and Doubt,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Julie Catania-Shady, is a potent story of a mother’s journey through loss, a shocking medical diagnosis, and an even more shocking birth.