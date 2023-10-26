Julie Catania-Shady’s Newly Released “Conversations With Colton: A Story of Fear, Faith and Doubt” is an Inspiring Story of Unexpected Hardship and a Miracle
“Conversations With Colton: A Story of Fear, Faith and Doubt,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Julie Catania-Shady, is a potent story of a mother’s journey through loss, a shocking medical diagnosis, and an even more shocking birth.
Choctaw, OK, October 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Conversations With Colton: A Story of Fear, Faith and Doubt”: an inspiring story of perseverance and faith. “Conversations With Colton: A Story of Fear, Faith and Doubt” is the creation of published author Julie Catania-Shady, a dedicated wife and mother who holds a degree in broadcast journalism and criminal justice from the University of Maryland in College Park. She went on to work in television, specializing in crime TV and then advanced to investigations for the federal government.
Catania-Shady shares, “Life is just a series of short stories, and every decision you make becomes part of your story. When in the moment, will you choose faith over fear or fear over faith? It’s an easy question to answer when you aren’t in the “storm” but a huge question when something near and dear to you is in jeopardy.
“Like many girls do, Julie dreamed of becoming a mommy. She dreamed of a perfect life for and with her child. After suffering a miscarriage and a cancer diagnosis, finding out she was pregnant was an incredible miracle. But what happened next put her faith to the test, more so than the previous trials. How do you keep having faith when you are caught in a 'storm?' Conversations with Colton will explore just that! Colton survived despite what doctors said, and conversations with him have made all the fear, faith, and doubt that got to this moment 100 percent worth it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Julie Catania-Shady’s new book is an emotionally charged journey of unexpected challenges and surprising blessings.
Consumers can purchase “Conversations With Colton: A Story of Fear, Faith and Doubt” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Conversations With Colton: A Story of Fear, Faith and Doubt,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
