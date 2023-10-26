Olive Nightingale’s Newly Released "Dear Grandfather, I Adore You" is a Celebration of the Gifts of Love, Compassion, and Security Bestowed on a Beloved Granddaughter
“Dear Grandfather, I Adore You,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Olive Nightingale, is a touching family memoir that explores the challenges and blessings of growing up with one’s grandparents.
New York, NY, October 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Dear Grandfather, I Adore You”: a poignant biographical reflection. “Dear Grandfather, I Adore You” is the creation of published author Olive Nightingale, who was born in Willikies, St John’s, Antigua. She was raised by her grandparents in the village of Liberta. She now resides in Queens, New York.
Olive Nightingale shares, “Olivia’s grandparents opened their hearts and home to her from the day they laid eyes on her. She is smart, curious, and sassy. Her grandfather often joked, 'You have a plaster for every sore.' She is witty. Life after the death of her grandmother was like an emotional rollercoaster; however, she persevered.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Olive Nightingale’s new book brings readers to the heart of a granddaughter’s love and appreciation as fond memories and challenging heartbreaks are examined.
Consumers can purchase “Dear Grandfather, I Adore You” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Dear Grandfather, I Adore You,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
