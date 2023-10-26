E. M. Williams, DMin’s Newly Released “Don’t Overlook Isaac” is an Eye-Opening Discussion of an Often-Misunderstood Biblical Lesson
“Don’t Overlook Isaac,” from Christian Faith Publishing author E. M. Williams, DMin, is a powerful examination of a complex message of faith originally shared with the congregation of St. Luke Holy Baptist Church that expands on the key facets of God’s word shared with the story of Isaac.
Menifee, CA, October 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Don’t Overlook Isaac”: an articulate resource for inspiration in pursuit of deepening one’s understanding of what the moral of Isaac’s story truly is. “Don’t Overlook Isaac” is the creation of published author E. M. Williams, DMin, whose formal preparations to serving in the ministry include attending San Diego State University, earning and receiving two undergraduate degrees from the former Linda Vista Bible College and Seminary (Southern California Seminary) and Christian Heritage College, and obtaining a master of divinity degree from Bethel University and a doctorate of ministry degree from Faith Seminary.
Williams shares, “Isaac’s parents laughed at the thought of them having a son in their old age. Abraham, his father, perhaps thought that God was displaying a sense of humor. Sarah, his mother, just laughed at the idea of her bearing a child at her age. Perhaps this laughter or nonchalant attitude toward their promised son has caused many to overlook the Isaac narratives. While Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, as patriarchs, have significance as the fathers of the Christian family, attention has primarily been given to the narrative messages from Abraham and Jacob. Some suggest that the attention of Isaac is rightfully given to Joseph. It is important that we understand each of the patriarch’s narratives individually and collectively so we can draw from the lessons of their connecting messages.
“Overlooking Isaac’s message will cause you to miss the depth of his trauma on Mount Moriah and misunderstand the drama that plays out in the patriarchal family. Trauma and drama are not an Isaac-only issue. It is a family issue, and it requires the family’s attention for their healing.
“This book emphasizes the often overlooked message and narrative of Isaac. Glancing over the narrative of Isaac will leave every believer exposed to needless drama in their lives.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, E. M. Williams, DMin’s new book will challenge readers to embrace the entirety of Isaac’s story.
Consumers can purchase “Don’t Overlook Isaac” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Don’t Overlook Isaac,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
