Andrea Houser’s Newly Released “So You Wanna Be A Nurse?” is a Compelling Fiction That Will Have Readers Racing to See What Awaits a Lost Young Woman
“So You Wanna Be A Nurse?: A Nursing Student’s Journey,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Andrea Houser, is an enjoyable and concise contemporary fiction that brings a tale of a downward spiral and lasting hope to life.
Vine Grove, KY, October 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “So You Wanna Be A Nurse?: A Nursing Student’s Journey”: an engaging narrative with important lessons of life and faith layered within. “So You Wanna Be A Nurse?: A Nursing Student’s Journey” is the creation of published author Andrea Houser. Dr. Andrea Houser, PhD, MSN, CNE, CCRN-K, has been a nurse for over thirty years. She is a US Army Nurse Corps veteran. Prior to becoming a certified nurse educator, she served in executive-level and mid-level nursing-level leadership positions in many health-care systems. Dr. Houser has held numerous leadership and bedside staff nurse positions for critical care, emergency room, and psychiatric nursing specialties. She is currently the associate dean of nursing at the University of Providence.
Houser shares, “Stella’s story follows her journey from her small-town high school in West Virginia to the bustling city of Pensilow, Pennsylvania. Stella is a nursing scholarship recipient. Fulfilling her dream to be a nurse is materializing before her eyes.
“Despite her initial excitement about starting a new life, Stella soon finds herself struggling with a number of challenges. A tragedy at home, the end of a romantic relationship, failing grades, and conflicts between her Christian upbringing and her new experiences all contribute to a deep sense of depression and despair. As she struggles to find her place in the world and cope with these difficulties, Stella begins to lose herself and engage in behavior that conflicts with her morals and values.
“Her slow decline into shame and self-debasement highlights the dangers of losing sight of oneself and the dream to be a nurse as well as the importance of seeking help and support during difficult times. Once she realizes her mistakes, she makes the journey to recovery and gets back on track to fulfill her dream to be a nurse. Stella figures out that being a nurse takes dedication and commitment to stay the course.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Andrea Houser’s new book will surprise readers as Stella sets out on a path of unexpected pitfalls and blessings.
Consumers can purchase “So You Wanna Be A Nurse?: A Nursing Student’s Journey” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “So You Wanna Be A Nurse?: A Nursing Student’s Journey,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
