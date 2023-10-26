Alida Jai Rogers’s Newly Released “I’ve Been through Hell Trying to Make It Up to Heaven” is a Touching Memoir That Brings Lessons of Faith to Perspective
“I’ve Been through Hell Trying to Make It Up to Heaven,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alida Jai Rogers, is a deeply personal reflection on the most challenging moments and biggest blessings that have led a life of determined faith.
Columbia, SC, October 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “I’ve Been through Hell Trying to Make It Up to Heaven”: a potent account of one woman’s journey through loss, abuse, and finding new purpose. “I’ve Been through Hell Trying to Make It Up to Heaven” is the creation of published author Alida Jai Rogers, a dedicated mother and licensed cosmetologist.
Rogers shares, “How would you like to have your funeral at any place you wanted? Well, in this book, you will see what my uncle did. He was a major coach. What is a major coach? Well, that is where you coach literally everything: basketball, baseball, track, football, martial arts, swimming, golf, and dancing lessons. He tutored adults and children and worked a regular job. Lazy wasn’t a word he knew.
“What better way than to go out the way you lived your life? I personally thought it was very cool. My uncle’s funeral was on the track and football field where over three hundred people attended to celebrate and paid their respects. It made my father feel like he was putting on a gospel celebrity concert that he waited for all his life. Lord Jesus help us. If only Erica from Mary Mary would have just given my father a solo at their church.
“My beautiful great-aunt had us join a procession at the funeral as if it was a wedding. We sat in white chairs on the football field as if we were holding a presidential election. He was just that special. My uncle’s only daughter’s wedding colors were purple and white. And she wanted to honor him by the family wearing those colors since he would not be here to walk her down the aisle.
“My father felt like this was his time to shine. He didn’t have to shine that much to make us go viral. We were embarrassed. We had just seen Kobe and his daughter buried the day before. I was grateful for the tribute they gave to all nine lives that were lost. Everyone was watching at the airport. We were delayed due to the fog. After watching the funeral, no one complained about the fog again. I flew all the way from St. Louis. I couldn’t miss my uncle’s funeral.
“Who would have thought the world would shut down five weeks later? I say God is trying to tell us all something. With me being six months pregnant, and bleeding for five of those six months, I believed it would be a double funeral. God said, 'You both shall live,' yet the devil was trying to take me out. I believe in my heart that this book will show you that no matter your skin color, we are the same. Even if your faith is paper thin, this book is for you. Religion shouldn’t be anyone’s cup of tea. Even in the COVID pandemic, Jesus has never left us nor forsaken us. His blood is why we breathe. Now that’s love. That should be our cup of tea. Not religion.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alida Jai Rogers’s new book will resonate with many who have faced similar challenges and may find themselves uncertain of where to turn for comfort, strength, and healing.
Consumers can purchase “I’ve Been through Hell Trying to Make It Up to Heaven” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I’ve Been through Hell Trying to Make It Up to Heaven,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
