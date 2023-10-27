Donna Ayers’s Newly Released “Is My Rhyme My Reason?” is an Engaging Collection of Poetic Works That Bring Readers a Sense of Discovery and Purpose
“Is My Rhyme My Reason?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donna Ayers, shares a touching selection of deeply personal writings that take readers on a journey of personal and spiritual discovery and growth.
Columbus, OH, October 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Is My Rhyme My Reason?”: a powerful opportunity for reflection and inspiration. “Is My Rhyme My Reason?” is the creation of published author Donna Ayers, a dedicated wife and member of Northwest Bible Church who holds an AAS degree in Manual Communication from Sinclair Community College and a BS degree in Rehabilitation from Wright State University.
Ayers shares, “'Why am I here?' 'What is my purpose?' 'Would the world have been better or worse off if I hadn’t been here?' Doubtless, I’m not the only one who’s asked such questions. When I was really down, I even resented God for creating me, & prayed I wouldn’t wake up the next morning! I reached out to God & friends through handwritten notes & poetry; that was the 'safest' manner of expression. I can’t think straight or verbally communicate effectively if I feel I’m being scrutinized; I’m sure I have company there too! So, at the request of friends, I’m publishing a sample of my writings. Don’t worry, there’s plenty of lighthearted subjects included too! I pray they will inspire, comfort, entertain & bless those who open these pages.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donna Ayers’s new book will entertain and inspire as readers explore complex themes through lyrical verse.
Consumers can purchase "Is My Rhyme My Reason?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Is My Rhyme My Reason?" contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories