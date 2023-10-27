Kay Williams’ Newly Released "Kacy Koala Goes Digital: The Adventures of Kacy Koala" is a Sweet Story About Digital Learning
“Kacy Koala Goes Digital: The Adventures of Kacy Koala,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kay Williams, is a fun narrative that helps young readers discover that learning can be fun through the power of technology.
Marietta, GA, October 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Kacy Koala Goes Digital: The Adventures of Kacy Koala”: is a delightful tale of unexpected change and how a young koala student learns to be patient and resilient. “Kacy Koala Goes Digital: The Adventures of Kacy Koala” is the creation of published author Kay Williams, a dedicated mother, grandmother and passionate educator.
Williams shares, “Kacy Koala is a five-year-old koala who loves to explore and discover! In this second book about Kacy, she learns that her school is being renovated. She wonders how she will learn about her favorite things without being at school. Kacy’s parents tell her about her new way of learning at home using technology. Then her parents attend a meeting with the principal in the school’s library. When they get home, they tell Kacy about her new digital learning plan using her iPad. Kacy begins her new adventure using technology in many ways. She especially loves using technology to see and talk with all her friends without going to school or the playground!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kay Williams’ new book is a delightful installment to the author’s series, “The Adventures of Kacy Koala.”
Consumers can purchase “Kacy Koala Goes Digital: The Adventures of Kacy Koala” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Kacy Koala Goes Digital: The Adventures of Kacy Koala,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
