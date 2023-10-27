Mark Allen’s Newly Released "Emily’s Rose" is a Touching Tale of New Beginnings and God’s Ongoing Blessings
“Emily’s Rose,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mark Allen, is an enjoyable contemporary fiction that finds a devoted family on the road to a new life as they embrace a sudden change in trust of God’s plan.
New York, NY, October 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Emily’s Rose”: a touching story of connection, resiliency, and community. “Emily’s Rose” is the creation of published author Mark Allen.
Mark Allen shares, “Huntington Valley was a haven for family and friends who lived and worked together for generations. A community that would be no longer, with the proposed highway coming through the heart of it, all in the name of so-called improvement. Maureen, like all the others, would have no choice but to move on. Her husband, Bob, and her little angel, Emily, were ready to move on. Emily imagined life as a big adventure and ran at it with eyes wide open and a smile on her face.
“They will start over in Weston Springs, a small town not far away. But they must accept the change and try to embrace their new lives and all that goes with it, if they have any chance of happiness.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mark Allen’s new book is a delightfully warmhearted narrative that explores the things that really bring the wonder of God’s creation together.
Consumers can purchase “Emily’s Rose” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Emily’s Rose,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
