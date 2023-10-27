James Bethea’s Newly Released “To Be a Missionary” is a Powerful Series of Stories from the Author’s Many Years of Learning to Obey God in Difficult Parts of the World

“To be a Missionary,” from Christian Faith Publishing author James Bethea, illustrates the author’s gripping, often humorous journey of faith. But the stories are not about just one person, rather they are about the miraculous power of God to change lives everywhere.