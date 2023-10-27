James Bethea’s Newly Released “To Be a Missionary” is a Powerful Series of Stories from the Author’s Many Years of Learning to Obey God in Difficult Parts of the World
“To be a Missionary,” from Christian Faith Publishing author James Bethea, illustrates the author’s gripping, often humorous journey of faith. But the stories are not about just one person, rather they are about the miraculous power of God to change lives everywhere.
Sedro Woolley, WA, October 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “To Be a Missionary” is filled with practical lessons of faith. Total dependence on God is the key to the many astounding miracles that are recounted throughout the book. The author James Bethea tells how he and his family learned these lessons while living through challenging and sometimes dangerous situations in Indonesia, Tanzania, Kenya, India, Jordan, Lebanon, Canada, and the United States. He and his wife Stephanie raised four children during their many years as missionaries and built their own home in the mountains of the Northwest USA. They continue to travel widely.
Bethea shares, “In this collection of the author’s personal missionary stories, you will cross oceans, learn how to live in other cultures, taste foods that you may never have imagined, find out what it’s like to live in the middle of wars and famines, raise four happy children, and see God do miracles that change lives for eternity. You will be face-to-face with fanatical fighters, gangs of thieves, and hopeless people. Your job is to learn how to hear God’s directions in every situation and then trust Him enough to do exactly what He says—or maybe die. The greatest challenge of all will be to know God yourself.
“Africa, India, Indonesia, Lebanon, and Ukraine are some of the places described in these stories. There you will sail among tropical islands, climb snowcapped mountains, walk jungle trails, and meet wild animals. If you survive, you may have the opportunity to tell someone about Jesus. How will you do that? Then what happens? When you see the real God at work, it’s worth everything you’ve ever known, including your very life.
“This book is an opportunity for you to know what it’s like to be a missionary.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James Bethea’s new book can be used as inspirational reading or for discipleship training and sermon illustrations. It can also be a vital help for anyone struggling with questions such as “Is there a real God who cares about me?” “How can I know Him?” “What’s the most important thing in life?” “How do I live for Him?” “What’s life all about, anyway?” In other words, “To Be a Missionary” is for everyone.
Consumers can purchase “To be a Missionary” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “To be a Missionary,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Bethea shares, “In this collection of the author’s personal missionary stories, you will cross oceans, learn how to live in other cultures, taste foods that you may never have imagined, find out what it’s like to live in the middle of wars and famines, raise four happy children, and see God do miracles that change lives for eternity. You will be face-to-face with fanatical fighters, gangs of thieves, and hopeless people. Your job is to learn how to hear God’s directions in every situation and then trust Him enough to do exactly what He says—or maybe die. The greatest challenge of all will be to know God yourself.
“Africa, India, Indonesia, Lebanon, and Ukraine are some of the places described in these stories. There you will sail among tropical islands, climb snowcapped mountains, walk jungle trails, and meet wild animals. If you survive, you may have the opportunity to tell someone about Jesus. How will you do that? Then what happens? When you see the real God at work, it’s worth everything you’ve ever known, including your very life.
“This book is an opportunity for you to know what it’s like to be a missionary.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James Bethea’s new book can be used as inspirational reading or for discipleship training and sermon illustrations. It can also be a vital help for anyone struggling with questions such as “Is there a real God who cares about me?” “How can I know Him?” “What’s the most important thing in life?” “How do I live for Him?” “What’s life all about, anyway?” In other words, “To Be a Missionary” is for everyone.
Consumers can purchase “To be a Missionary” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “To be a Missionary,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories