Gregg M. Schultz, RN’s Newly Released “BEHIND THE LOCKED DOOR: A Psychiatric Nurses’s Story” is a Compelling Medical Biography
“BEHIND THE LOCKED DOOR: A Psychiatric Nurses’s Story,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gregg M. Schultz, RN, offers readers a potent look into the realities of mental health care and how those living and working within that world navigate its complexities.
Evart, MI, October 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “BEHIND THE LOCKED DOOR: A Psychiatric Nurses’s Story”: a compassionate reflection on the highs and lows of serving a complex community. “BEHIND THE LOCKED DOOR: A Psychiatric Nurses’s Story” is the creation of published author Gregg M. Schultz, RN, a retired nurse who worked a second-life career in the field of psychiatric nursing. His wife, Sharon, also worked in patient care. A lifelong Michigan resident, he divides his time between his home state and the state of Louisiana.
Schultz shares, “One man, not sure where his next job would come from, is employed by God where he will compassionately care for society’s least fortunate—the mentally or emotionally ill, when they transition into the psychiatric hospital system. I am that man. This is my story of working in the psychiatric system, usually in a hospital setting.
“This volume is a telling of twenty-nine years of caring for and about people who, but for the grace of God, could be me or my family. It is a telling of surviving and thriving in often difficult circumstances. Starting as a mental health worker in 1988, I received my registered nurse license in 1993 and continued as a psychiatric nurse until I ended compensated employment in 2017.
“This is a telling of covering the naked and treating the self-inflicted wounds of the bloody. The whys and logics of many of the disorders encountered are addressed in caring and often wry commentary. The actual workings of the psychiatric hospital, and my observations of that environment are presented.
“Life as it is actually lived, often at its most visceral level, is on display here. I frequently make reference to a person’s WIIFM (what’s in it for me) as a dominant factor motivating the behavior of people, both the patients and the hospital staff. I do not spare myself when addressing WIIFM as a behavior motivator. There is caring for wounded hearts and how to manage those whose hearts are beyond either wounding or caring.
“The legalities, as well as the realities, of how the mental health system works and the protections for those who are a danger to themselves or others or unable to care for themselves are presented here, and I deal with the realities of psychiatric hospitalization and dispel the nonsense of a seventy-two-hour psychiatric hold.
“There is triumph and tragedy presented here in a uniquely engaging style by a true storyteller.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gregg M. Schultz, RN’s new book will bring readers a new appreciation and understanding of the truths of the psychiatric field.
Consumers can purchase “BEHIND THE LOCKED DOOR: A Psychiatric Nurses’s Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “BEHIND THE LOCKED DOOR: A Psychiatric Nurses’s Story,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
