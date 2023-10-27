Terry Buhecker’s Newly Released “As I Walk In the Heart of God” is a Touching Collection of Spiritually Driven Verse Meant to Inspire and Comfort
“As I Walk In the Heart of God,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Terry Buhecker, is a poignant reflection on the blessings in the lessons and the challenges faced as we strive to remain true to God and trust in His plan.
Delta, CO, October 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “As I Walk In the Heart of God”: an inspiring anthology that acknowledges the bumps in life’s road. “As I Walk In the Heart of God” is the creation of published author Terry Buhecker.
Buhecker shares, “Struggles in life are fierce; the battle to overcome fears and shortcomings is in the Lord. Struggles turned us to our Lord. I wrote down my feelings on earth and God’s thoughts like incense rising to heaven. My desperate prayer: our Lord and his Father would turn into power and faith, revealing to me loving thoughts, correction, that restored my faith, strength, hope, and love. He is an amazing God. Where there is victory, there is joy in my walk in the heart of God. May his help with me encourage you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Terry Buhecker’s new book shares a deeply personal spiritual experience that will resonate with many who found similar challenges of faith through their own journey.
Consumers can purchase “As I Walk In the Heart of God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “As I Walk In the Heart of God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Buhecker shares, “Struggles in life are fierce; the battle to overcome fears and shortcomings is in the Lord. Struggles turned us to our Lord. I wrote down my feelings on earth and God’s thoughts like incense rising to heaven. My desperate prayer: our Lord and his Father would turn into power and faith, revealing to me loving thoughts, correction, that restored my faith, strength, hope, and love. He is an amazing God. Where there is victory, there is joy in my walk in the heart of God. May his help with me encourage you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Terry Buhecker’s new book shares a deeply personal spiritual experience that will resonate with many who found similar challenges of faith through their own journey.
Consumers can purchase “As I Walk In the Heart of God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “As I Walk In the Heart of God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories