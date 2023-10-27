Shannon Freeman’s Newly Released "Golden" is a Sweet Tale of Discovering Where One’s True Value Resonates from
“Golden,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shannon Freeman, is a helpful tool for helping young readers learn how to navigate negative feelings that can make us feel less than valued during times of uncertainty or insecurity.
Sophia, NC, October 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Golden”: an uplifting and comforting message for upcoming generations. “Golden” is the creation of published author Shannon Freeman, a dedicated wife and resident of North Carolina who has worked with young children for over twenty years in education as a teacher, teacher’s assistant, and school counselor.
Freeman shares, “Have you ever struggled with feelings of not being good enough or not valuable? Golden has too! Jump into these pages and meet a coin that struggles with his self-worth. See how he considers his value to be based on the words, actions, and opinions of others. Watch how a heartfelt conversation with his mom and a chance meeting with a new friend helps him learn that his value does not change from day to day or from moment to moment.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shannon Freeman’s new book imparts an important lesson that readers of all ages need to take to heart while navigating our modern world.
Consumers can purchase “Golden” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Golden,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
