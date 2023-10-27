Monica E. Simmons’s Newly Released "Forever Deuce" is a Compelling Contemporary Fiction That Offers Fun, Romance, and Unexpected Twists of Fate
“Forever Deuce,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Monica E. Simmons, is an exciting action adventure that will have readers racing to see who makes it out alive, who finds true love, and what betrayal lurks around the corner.
Flower Mound, TX, October 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Forever Deuce”: a delightfully crafted romantic fiction with intrigue. “Forever Deuce” is the creation of published author Monica E. Simmons, a native of San Antonio who enjoys a career as a full-time marketing director. She has two grown sons and is married to her longtime love (and former tennis pro), James Simmons.
Simmons shares, “Excitement is mounting as recently married model Charlie Valdez and her husband, former tennis pro Drake Winstead, prepare for the grand opening of Winstead Tennis Center. Placing their honeymoon on hold, the power couple is focused on hosting the center’s inaugural, sold-out match between two of the nation’s top-ranked players.
“Pleased that everything is coming together as planned, Charlie is also thrilled that Drake’s confidence in her brother Seth, who’s managing the tennis center, has not been misplaced. However, her faith in Drake’s childhood friend Neil White wavers when the sexy musician turns up the heat in pursuing Charlie’s sister, Ceilia.
“Tensions mount when Ceilia goes missing the night before the opening match. Although Charlie immediately suspects Neil, she later begins to question her sister’s jealous ex-boyfriend Bryan Shepherd, a marketing guru who happens to be on the Winstead payroll.
“Once Charlie locates her sister, she’s surprised by how quickly Ceilia bonds with Oliver Hedges, an honored guest at the center’s opening weekend. When Drake decides to add Oliver to Winstead’s roster of tennis instructors, Seth also becomes a fan of the friendly Las Vegas transplant.
“As time passes, Charlie must leave Drake for an out-of-town photo shoot. After several past threats to her safety, Drake doesn’t want her to travel alone, but Charlie insists she’ll be fine. When Drake finally gives in and lets her go, the stage is set, and someone watching finds their perfect opportunity for revenge.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Monica E. Simmons’s new book will delight the imagination as the stage is set for a dangerous betrayal and shocking revenge.
Consumers can purchase “Forever Deuce” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Forever Deuce,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
