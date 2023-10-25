Too Busy for Enlightenment by Paula Throckmorton to Launch October 2023 from Publish Your Purpose

Paula Throckmorton, a Harvard Business School alum, debuts with "Too Busy for Enlightenment: A Skeptic's Guide to Higher Energy." Drawing from personal experiences and spiritual practices, Throckmorton bridges the gap between the demands of modern life and inner spiritual fulfillment. The book illuminates the transformative power of latent inner energy, offering readers insights into harnessing it amidst life's chaos.