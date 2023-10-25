Too Busy for Enlightenment by Paula Throckmorton to Launch October 2023 from Publish Your Purpose
Paula Throckmorton, a Harvard Business School alum, debuts with "Too Busy for Enlightenment: A Skeptic's Guide to Higher Energy." Drawing from personal experiences and spiritual practices, Throckmorton bridges the gap between the demands of modern life and inner spiritual fulfillment. The book illuminates the transformative power of latent inner energy, offering readers insights into harnessing it amidst life's chaos.
Hartford, CT, October 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Paula Throckmorton will launch her first book, Too Busy for Enlightenment: A Skeptic’s Guide to Higher Energy (Publish Your Purpose, 2023, ISBN 979-8-88797-076-9, 979-8-88797-075-2).
Paula Throckmorton, a distinguished graduate of Harvard Business School and an emerging voice in the world of spiritual exploration, introduces her readers to the potent world of inner energy and enlightenment in her debut book, "Too Busy for Enlightenment: A Skeptic's Guide to Higher Energy." A riveting blend of personal anecdotes and enlightening practices, the book demystifies the age-old quest for spiritual fulfillment in a fast-paced, modern world.
From her captivating tales as the daughter of an archaeologist to the bustling corridors of business, Throckmorton shares her unique journey to discover the wellspring of energy hidden within us. The book dives deep into the power of practices like meditation, yoga, and group reflection to forge connections with the universe's latent energy.
Throckmorton states, "Enlightenment and high energy aren't exclusive realms reserved for monks or sages. They are intrinsic parts of our being, waiting to be uncovered and harnessed. My book is an invitation to everyone juggling the demands of modern life to pause and unlock the transformative power within."
Rooted in her rigorous academic background and enriched by her personal experiences, Throckmorton's narrative promises to be a beacon for those seeking to harmonize their spiritual and secular lives.
Get your copy of Too Busy for Enlightenment at your favorite place to buy books
https://publishyourpurpose.com/books/too-busy-for-enlightenment-a-skeptics-guide-to-higher-energy/
Paula Throckmorton, based in New York City, combines her business acumen with her passion for meditation and higher energy teachings. With credentials from Harvard Business School, Sarah Lawrence's MFA program, and Barnard College, her multifaceted background brings a refreshing perspective to the spiritual domain. Beyond her written work, Paula facilitates daily Zoom meditations, helping individuals and groups navigate the realms of inner energy.
You can learn more about Paula at her website at https://www.paulathrockmorton.com/.
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: September 28, 2023, 198 pages, 6" x 9", hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
$19.95 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-075-2
$29.95 hardcover ISBN 979-8-88797-076-9
$9.95 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-077-6
