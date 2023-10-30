Roy Anthony MBA, PhD’s Newly Released “Hope: Where Can We Find It?” is a Thoughtful Reflection on Key Tenets of the Christian Faith That Will Encourage the Spirit
“Hope: Where Can We Find It?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Roy Anthony MBA, PhD, is a thoughtful collection of stories and relevant scripture that teach readers to lean into their faith and look to Christ for hope and reassurance.
New York, NY, October 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Hope: Where Can We Find It?”: a potent inspirational that will challenge and empower. “Hope: Where Can We Find It?” is the creation of published author Roy Anthony MBA, PhD, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who is an entrepreneur, management consultant, and ardent Christian passionate about the Great Commission of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Over twenty-seven years, he worked at Toronto Bay Street as a technology professional in the banking and telecommunication sectors. He is a cofounder of a pharmaceutical manufacturing company. He and his wife, Gina, have been married since 1983. The couple resides in the Greater Toronto Area in Canada with their three children and grandchildren. Roy Anthony holds a BSc in computer science, an MBA in information technology, and a PhD, specializing in organizational ethics and human care services counseling.
Anthony shares, “This book has laid down a number of hopeful stories with references from the Bible to some contemporaries of our times. Notwithstanding the trials, temptations, or pain we may go through, we can always hold onto the hope God has extended to us.
“Believers in Christ and nonbelievers, don’t allow your yesterday to steal your today. Your past cannot dictate your today and future. That is what we call hope. Hope backed by faith makes us certain of what we hope for and gives us proof of what we cannot envision.
“So where can we find hope? The answer is clear and simple. We can only find hope in Jesus Christ. Jesus did not come only to bring us salvation, but he’s our only hope too. We have hope because Jesus has forgiven us our sins and has further converted all of us into his icon as children of the father. Jesus is hope. He finds us rest when there’s no hope.
“'Yes, my soul, find rest in God; my Hope comes from him. Truly he is my rock and my salvation; he is my fortress, I will not be shaken. My salvation and my honor depend on God; he is my mighty rock, my refuge' (Psalms 62:5–7).
“Have you ever bothered to read into the promises of God to mankind? Hope is found in all the promises God has given his children. You cannot find Hope anywhere, except in Jesus Christ alone. His promises are yes and amen, and he does not take his words back nor change his mind.
“'God is not human, that he should lie, not a human being, that he should change his mind. Does he speak and then not act? Does he promise and not fulfill?' (Numbers 23:19)
“Hope is found in the promises God has given us, so why do you doubt the promises of God? We doubt it because his timing is not ours. The Scripture says in James 1:6, 'If we doubt while we ask, we will not receive anything from Him, because we are unsteady. He who doubts is like a wave of the sea blown and tossed by the wind.'
“As salvation is found in no one else but in Christ, so is hope. It’s found in no other but in Christ Jesus. Keep your hope alive in Jesus, not in man.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Roy Anthony MBA, PhD’s new book presents an articulate resource for personal or group faith practices.
Consumers can purchase “Hope: Where Can We Find It?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Hope: Where Can We Find It?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
