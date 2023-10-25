Tickets Now on Sale for Nov. 12 Scottsdale Philharmonic Concert
Scottsdale, AZ, October 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tickets are now available for the Scottsdale Philharmonic’s second exciting concert of the season on Sunday, Nov. 12.
“We are thrilled to be in our 12th season of bringing classical music to the Valley with an expanded concert schedule and resuming of our youth orchestra (paused because of Covid),” explains Joy Partridge, Executive Director and co-founder of the Scottsdale Philharmonic.
The program for the Nov. 12 concert will include: Brahms’ “Symphony No.1,” Mozart’s “Marriage of Figaro Overture” and Herbert’s “Ah Sweet Mystery of Life” with Soloist Melissa Solomon and Arash Ertefai as its Guest Conductor.
The Nov. 12 concert will be held at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Rd., Scottsdale, 85254. La Casa offers easy access and plenty of parking. Concert tickets are available for a $20 donation ($35 for VIP premium seating) at www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com. Season tickets also are available, and student and veterans’ tickets are available for free online.
Dec. 20 is the Philharmonic’s popular annual holiday concert with holiday favorites, classical music, Santa and treats. Concert dates for the first half of 2024 are Feb. 4, March 17, May 5 and June 30. Visit the website, www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com, for more details.
The Scottsdale Philharmonic is dedicated to youth programs and building classical music awareness for children by providing free concert tickets to all students. A few of the programs currently in development include the Scottsdale Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, musical competitions for our youth students, and scholarships to help student musicians. “Students who are interested in our youth orchestra program are invited to attend our spring student workshops led by professional musicians,” explains Partridge. “All students may attend our concerts for free but still need to request a ticket online.
“The vision of the Scottsdale Philharmonic becoming a valley-wide symphony is just beginning,” Partridge explains. “We invite anyone who is passionate about classical music to be part of our Classical Music Alliance of Arizona.” For more information, contact us at info@scottsdalephilharmonic.com.
The Scottsdale Philharmonic is a non-profit organization that receives over 70 percent of its support from individual donors. “We have found that grants are less available to groups like ours after the Covid pandemic so donations are even more important now,” explains Partridge.
For more information about the Scottsdale Philharmonic or to make a donation, visit www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com or call 480-951-6077.
