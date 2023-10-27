Upscale New Home Builder Opens Up in Palm Coast
Coastlantic Home Builders open up operations in Palm Coast to bring upscale house building to the City of Palm Coast and surrounding areas.
Palm Coast, FL, October 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Coastlantic Home Builders have commenced building operations Palm Coast, offering residential home building services across the city. This new builder in town hopes to bring a breath of fresh air to home building and design, as they roll out new exciting floorplans, that are loaded with extra fixtures and features.
Company Owner and President, Sam Crouch said, "Our goal is to build beautiful homes for our customers; that offer exceptional curb appeal and feature tons of upgraded elements."
Sam has been in the home building business for over 20 years and has worked for building companies of all sizes; from large nationals to small local custom builders. Being a transplant from the UK, he has had the good fortune of working in many overseas markets such as Spain, France and Brazil.
"When we sold homes in overseas countries it was mostly to Brits who just wanted to own a small piece of paradise - in a place where it didn't rain all the time. And that is precisely what brought me to Florida," Crouch said.
Despite our rainy Summers Crouch says he and his wife Denise, who is the company Vice President, are delighted to be building in Palm Coast.
"We live here, we call it home, our children went to school here and our friends are here," he said.
Coastlantic Home Builders have already started construction on their first spec home located at 34 Edgewater Drive in the E-section of town. Their homes feature a myriad of upgraded items; from paver driveways and bahama style deco shutters on the outside; to porcelain tile and premium cabinetry and countertops inside. They also offer a unique, low cost home design service where a company representative will work with you to help you find a lot; and their draftsman will assist with designing the home of your dreams.
