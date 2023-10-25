Loveforce International Tells the World to be Real, and Get Into the Holy Spirit with a Bang Bang Boogie
On Friday, October 27, Loveforce International will release three new Digital Music Singles by Billy Ray Charles, Hiney Davis, and The Loveforce Collective.
Santa Clarita, CA, October 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, October 27, Loveforce International will release three new Digital Music Singles. One single is entitled “Bang Boogie”. Another is entitled “Be Real”. A third is entitled “Get Into The Holy Spirit”.
The new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled “Bang Boogie.” It is an Alternative R&B song with a hint of retro Soul and Alternative R&B. Lyrically the song is an homage to a beautiful woman. It's attempting to be the type of single that draws you in and then creeps into your mind.
The new Digital Music Single by Honey Davis is entitled "Be Real." It is an electronic instrumental Blues song that tells a story without words. The instrumental phrasing is lyric. The playing is done with emotion. It emotes a happy, chill mood with expressive instrumentation on the side. The artist is attempting to make it sound like the soundtrack for almost any happy, or chill life situation.
The new Digital Music Single by The Loveforce Collective is entitled “Get Into The Holy Spirit.” It is a Christian-Rock Gospel instrumental. It features lo-fi-high energy music. It is like the build-up to a preacher's delivery and fiery sermon or the outro to a powerful gospel choir leaving the stage after a performance.
“Once again, we have a good variety of music reflected in our releases this week.” Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “Whether you are looking for a danceable Alternative R&B song, An instrumental Blues piece that tells a story with music and without words or a high energy Gospel number to get you going, we’ve got you covered,” he continued.
The three new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, You Tube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
