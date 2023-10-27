CS Odessa Announces ConceptDraw OFFICE 10 Release
The latest edition of ConceptDraw OFFICE reflects CS Odessa‘s collective expertise in developing market-leading diagramming software, mind mapping, and project management tools for macOS and Windows.
Odessa, Ukraine, October 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- CS Odessa is pleased to introduce the latest major version of ConceptDraw software. The new ConceptDraw OFFICE 10 comes with some great news for users.
The tenth version of ConceptDraw software includes new and improved versions of each of the three components of the OFFICE suite.
ConceptDraw product line for macOS has been successfully adapted to Apple Silicon and is compatible with the latest macOS 14 Sonoma. Each of the individual applications included in OFFICE 10 for both macOS and Windows has been updated and improved.
The latest versions of ConceptDraw products contain new features and user experience improvements and are based on suggestions and requirements from end users.
ConceptDraw OFFICE 10 is compatible with Windows and macOS and retails for $299. It includes ConceptDraw MINDMAP 15, ConceptDraw PROJECT 14 and ConceptDraw DIAGRAM 17, each available separately.
What’s New with ConceptDraw OFFICE 10:
ConceptDraw DIAGRAM 17 — business graphics and diagramming product (compatible with MS Visio).
https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/drawing-tool/conceptdraw-diagram-what-is-new
ConceptDraw MINDMAP 15 — brainstorming, planning, and mind mapping software (compatible with MS Office).
https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/mind-map-software/conceptdraw-mindmap-what-is-new
ConceptDraw PROJECT 14 — project and resource management tool (compatible with MS Project).
https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/project-management-software/conceptdraw-project-what-is-new
Operating Systems Supported
macOS 14 (Sonoma), 13 (Ventura), and 12 (Monterey)
Windows 8.1 and 10 (64-bit certified)
About CS Odessa
Founded in 1993, Computer Systems Odessa supplies cross-platform productivity tools and graphics technologies to professional and corporate users around the world. With headquarter in Odessa, Ukraine, CS Odessa sells internationally in over 150 countries, both directly and through resellers. The ConceptDraw line of products has won numerous awards and is used by hundreds of thousands, including Fortune 500 companies, U.S. Federal Government agencies, small and medium businesses, and students and educators around the globe.
Press Contact:
presscontacts@csodessa.com
+1(877) 441-1150 Toll Free
