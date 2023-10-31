Thomas Johnson’s New Book, "Red And Bloody Forest," is a Chapbook Where Adventures and Plot Twists do Not Disappoint
Recent release “Red and Bloody Forest,” from Page Publishing author Thomas Johnson, is an exciting read that follows a group of teenagers who are pulled into an adventure where they have to solve the mysterious death of one of their friends.
New York, NY, October 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Thomas Johnson, a literature lover since childhood, has completed his new book, “Red and Bloody Forest”: a page-turning work that is centered around a group of teenagers whose trip turns into a tragedy. The mysterious death of one of their friends led them to a series of riddles and challenges. Will they ever unmask the man dressed in black?
“During Victorian-era London, a group of teenagers between fifteen and seventeen embark on an adventure to Hatfield Forest. At first it was all happiness and fun, but as time passed, the days turned dark and sinister. The trip will get dangerous and very scary as they, with the help of famous detective Arthur J. Woolf, investigate the murder of their friend by a masked man dressed in black.”
Published by Page Publishing, Thomas Johnson’s amusing tale is a short read great for sleepovers with friends. This will also make a nice conversation-starter during a camping trip.
Red and Bloody Forest is sure to delight fans of mysteries and adventure. It’s definitely a worthwhile read!
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Red and Bloody Forest” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
