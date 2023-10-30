Author Barbara Harris’s New Book, "Cooking Up Memories One Meal at a Time," Contains a Series of Recipes and Stories from the Author's Time as a Successful Restaurateur

Recent release “Cooking up Memories One Meal at a Time,” from Covenant Books author Barbara Harris, is a collection of recipes the author used in her own restaurants that were giant hits with her customers, interwoven with heartfelt stories from the author's past as she and her family worked together to make her dream restaurant, Celebrity Café and Bakery, a reality.