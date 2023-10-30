Author Barbara Harris’s New Book, "Cooking Up Memories One Meal at a Time," Contains a Series of Recipes and Stories from the Author's Time as a Successful Restaurateur
Recent release “Cooking up Memories One Meal at a Time,” from Covenant Books author Barbara Harris, is a collection of recipes the author used in her own restaurants that were giant hits with her customers, interwoven with heartfelt stories from the author's past as she and her family worked together to make her dream restaurant, Celebrity Café and Bakery, a reality.
Brownwood, TX, October 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Barbara Harris, founder of Celebrity Café and Bakery in Highland Park Village in Dallas, Texas, has completed her new book, “Cooking up Memories One Meal at a Time”: a collection of heartwarming stories and legendary recipes that made the author’s establishments so incredibly popular.
Since she was a young girl, author Barbara Harris has been fascinated with cooking and baking, and learned her craft with creativity, passion, trial and error, and lots of practice. While passing time as a bookkeeper for twenty-five years, Barbara honed her skills by cooking for family, friends, and church until finally quitting her job in 1979 to open her first restaurant.
With the help of her late husband Bill and their large family, the Harrises grew their operation to multiple locations and brands and eventually expanded into Dallas in 1989 with Celebrity Café and Bakery. Now retired, the author lives in her hometown of San Antonio, but her favorite hobby is still cooking.
“There is something in all of us that believes a lovely meal around the dinner table is welcoming, inviting and has the power to unite us,” writes Harris. “Family time is such an important part of daily life. Gathering around the table with a good meal, sharing the events and experiences of the day, produces lively conversation with family and friends. What a blessing for all, and the ‘memories will last a lifetime.’
“I love to go through a cookbook and select a complete meal from the recipes in the book. What a fun way to pass the day! So read through the chapters of my story and enjoy making the recipes that follow.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Barbara Harris’s new book weaves together the author’s own story and history with cooking, while presenting delicious meals that are perfect for any occasion and are sure to delight and impress family and friends of all different kinds of appetites. With Harris’s cookbook by one’s side, readers of all cooking abilities will be able to navigate their way around the kitchen, doing just as the title says: “cooking up memories one meal at a time.”
Readers can purchase “Cooking up Memories One Meal at a Time” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
