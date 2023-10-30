Felipe Reynoso’s New Book, “LALA Surviving,” is a Captivating Story of a Young Woman Who Refuses to Let Her Personal Struggles Stop Her from Achieving Her Goals in Life
Laredo, TX, October 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Felipe Reynoso, a retired defense financial analyst as well as a loving father and grandfather, has completed his most recent book, “LALA Surviving”: a gripping story of a young woman who, despite her struggles with mental illness, finds a way to make the most of her life with the help of her incredible support system, and find success in both her professional and personal lives.
Reynoso writes, “Lala is young, strong, smart, and ambitious. Her boyfriend is the perfect mate. Life isn’t that perfect though. Focused and empowered, Lala stays busy with her job as a men’s clothing store clerk and learns that her business desires cause her to stray away from what’s important. The one thing that keeps getting in the way is her mental illness.
“At work, she excels and performs at the job at J&J Clothes that the manager, Jules, is grooming her to take on assistant manager duties. Lala is intuitive, and she knows what it takes to progress through the hard-core and established boundaries in the culture of the good old boys’ club. The only bombshell that meets her efforts are anxieties and depression. She holds on and attempts to clear the hurdles of these conditions, but trips over them at every turn even with professional help. Lala’s saving grace is her support system: her parents and boyfriend. Even then, they tumble. Aside from the health issues and family and friend deaths, Lala finds a way through hard work and study to climb to greater heights.”
Published by Fulton Books, Felipe Reynoso’s book is a powerful story of the strength and courage it takes to overcome one’s battle against anxiety and depression, and that anything can be accomplished with the right support and determination. Expertly paced and character-driven, Reynoso weaves a heartfelt tale that is sure to remain with readers long after its poignant conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “LALA Surviving” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
