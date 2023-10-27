Author Steven Curtis’s New Book, "That Was Yesterday: A More Wonderful Christmas There Never Was," Follows a Young Boy Who Enriches the Lives of Four Lonely Strangers

Recent release “That Was Yesterday: A More Wonderful Christmas There Never Was,” from Page Publishing author Steven Curtis, is a heartwarming tale of a young boy who is sent on the bus to Reno to live with the father he has never met. It’s the day before Christmas and the boy is heart broken when his father refuses to meet. Saddened, the bus driver and cafe waitress devise a plan that profoundly changes their lives as well.