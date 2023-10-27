Author Steven Curtis’s New Book, "That Was Yesterday: A More Wonderful Christmas There Never Was," Follows a Young Boy Who Enriches the Lives of Four Lonely Strangers
Recent release “That Was Yesterday: A More Wonderful Christmas There Never Was,” from Page Publishing author Steven Curtis, is a heartwarming tale of a young boy who is sent on the bus to Reno to live with the father he has never met. It’s the day before Christmas and the boy is heart broken when his father refuses to meet. Saddened, the bus driver and cafe waitress devise a plan that profoundly changes their lives as well.
West Hollywood, CA, October 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Steven Curtis, a US Marine Corps combat photographer in Vietnam for two tours and a photographer in Hollywood for thirty years, has completed his new book, “That Was Yesterday: A More Wonderful Christmas There Never Was,” is a heartwarming story of a young boy named Joey whose journey on the day before Christmas to live with the father he has never met ends in heartbreak. But events rapidly change and the future for Joey soon looks more wonderful than he could have ever imagined.
“In an amazing turn of events, a nine-year-old boy profoundly changes the lives of four lonely strangers and an abandoned dog in the course of one day,” writes Curtis. “It’s the day before Christmas, and in a desperate attempt to remove him from a violent living situation, his aunt puts him on the Greyhound to Reno to live with the father he has never met. With nothing more than a few belongings and a note with his father’s phone number pinned to his shirt, his aunt bids him a tearful farewell. When he gets to Reno, he discovers his father, a Vietnam vet, to be a raging alcoholic with a living situation even worse than the one the boy left behind. The father insists that the boy is not even his son and threatens him if he does not leave at once and not come back. The boy, heartbroken, is convinced nobody wants him, and the only option left to him is to spend Christmas at the police station; that is until the Greyhound driver and a cafe waitress come up with a better idea. In the process of them being so anxious to help him, they realize that in doing so, he has inadvertently enriched their lives beyond measure.”
Published by Page Publishing, Steven Curtis’s enthralling tale is a heartwarming journey that will pull at the heartstrings of readers as they follow young Joey’s adventures and witness the ways in which his kindness and genuine spirit touch the lives of those around him. Expertly paced and character-driven, Curtis weaves an emotionally stirring experience that is sure to remain in the hearts of readers long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “That Was Yesterday: A More Wonderful Christmas There Never Was” online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
