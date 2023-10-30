Author David J. Swandt Jr.’s New Book, "The Way to Water," is a Children’s Story About Two Boys Who Are Lost in the Wilderness and in Search of Water
Recent release “The Way to Water,” from Page Publishing author David Swandt, is an engaging children’s story that follows two young boys who are stranded in the wilderness searching for water. Both are given the same path to find water, but one boy chooses his own way, and the other boy takes the opportunity given to him.
Georgetown, TX, October 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- David Swandt, who works in the Information Technology (IT) industry for a living has completed his new book, “The Way to Water”: a meaningful children’s story that inspires young readers and listeners to live with humility and generosity.
Author David Swandt writes, “Joe kept running and running and his boots got heavier and heavier with sand. He looked around, and all he saw was desert sand with no path to follow. The sun beat down on his body, and his tongue felt dry. He was almost out of water. He decided to sit underneath a nearby fig tree and dump the sand from his boots. The tree’s leaves were thick, so he cooled down quickly. A soft wind blew a crinkled-up piece of paper to his feet. He opened it up and realized it was a map to a spring of water!”
Published by Page Publishing, David J. Swandt Jr.’s impactful tale invites readers and listeners to discover whether these boys make the right decisions in order to overcome the challenges that await.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Way to Water” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
