Author David J. Swandt Jr.’s New Book, "The Way to Water," is a Children’s Story About Two Boys Who Are Lost in the Wilderness and in Search of Water

Recent release “The Way to Water,” from Page Publishing author David Swandt, is an engaging children’s story that follows two young boys who are stranded in the wilderness searching for water. Both are given the same path to find water, but one boy chooses his own way, and the other boy takes the opportunity given to him.