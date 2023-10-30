The Latest in a Series, Dominique Weiss's New Book, "The Adventures of Sadie Girl: In the Fog,” Follows a Dog Named Sadie Girl Who Journeys with Nikki to Explore a Forest
Recent release “The Adventures of Sadie Girl: In the Fog,” from Page Publishing author Dominique Weiss, is an adorable tale inspired by the many travels shared by the author and her dog Sadie Girl that has brought them across the country to all sorts of places. In this incredible tale, Sadie Girl and Nikki head off into the forest where a mystical fog awaits, promising a thrilling adventure.
Henderson, NV, October 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dominique Weiss, who has traveled the country with her dog, Sadie Girl, has completed her new book, “The Adventures of Sadie Girl: In the Fog”: a charming story that centers around the author and her Sadie Girl as they head off on an adventure into the forest, but find themselves caught in a mysterious fog that seems to play tricks on them, presenting a magnificent vision.
Author Dominique Weiss and her beloved Sadie Girl have traveled together across the country, from the mountains to the oceans and all the wonderful places in between. From the forests of Washington and Oregon to the mountains of Colorado, each adventure has taken them to wondrous places, meeting new and amazing people and creating friendships along the way.
Written from the point of view of Sadie Girl, “The Adventures of Sadie Girl: In the Fog” begins after Sadie Girl and her human Nikki realize today is the perfect day for a journey through the forest, where the twilight softly lights the fog as it surrounded the trees like a soft fluffy blanket. As they explore through the forest, an incredible vision steps out from the trees, inviting the two on a thrilling journey full of mystery and excitement.
Published by Page Publishing, Dominique Weiss’s enthralling tale will delight readers of all ages as they join Sadie Girl and Nikki on another captivating adventure, this time exploring the wonders that the fog in the forest might hold. With vibrant artwork to help bring Weiss’s tale to life, readers of all ages will want to experience more stories of Sadie Girl and Nikki and are sure to want to revisit “The Adventures of Sadie Girl: In the Fog” over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Adventures of Sadie Girl: In the Fog” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
