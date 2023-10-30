The Latest in a Series, Dominique Weiss's New Book, "The Adventures of Sadie Girl: In the Fog,” Follows a Dog Named Sadie Girl Who Journeys with Nikki to Explore a Forest

Recent release “The Adventures of Sadie Girl: In the Fog,” from Page Publishing author Dominique Weiss, is an adorable tale inspired by the many travels shared by the author and her dog Sadie Girl that has brought them across the country to all sorts of places. In this incredible tale, Sadie Girl and Nikki head off into the forest where a mystical fog awaits, promising a thrilling adventure.