Author Michelle Gonzalez Aguilar’s New Book, "the Adventures of Sour Pickle," Follows a Young Pickle Who is Upset at Not Being Able to Make Friends Because of His Name
Recent release “The Adventures of Sour Pickle,” from Page Publishing author Michelle Gonzalez Aguilar, is an adorable story of a pickle named Sour Pickle who is extremely lonely because people often make fun of him for his name. But when a few schoolmates decide to look past his name and get to know him, Sour finds himself finally making friends and no longer feeling lonely.
Mesa, AZ, October 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Michelle Gonzalez Aguilar, a wife, mother, and grandmother who works as a substitute librarian and enjoys taking care of the animals on her farm, has completed her new book, “The Adventures of Sour Pickle”: a charming story of a pickle who struggles to find friends at school and is judged because of his name “Sour Pickle.”
Gonzalez writes, “Everyone knows that people get lonely sometimes. It’s also easy to imagine that animals probably get lonely sometimes as well. But did you know all things can be lonely? Even pickles? Follow along as Sour Pickle tries to cure his loneliness by finding the courage to make friends.”
Published by Page Publishing, Michelle Gonzalez Aguilar’s engaging tale will take readers on a thrilling journey as they follow Sour Pickle on his quest to find friends and leave his loneliness far behind. With colorful artwork by illustrator Jesus Gonzalez-Lomeli, “The Adventures of Sour Pickle” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers and leave them wanting to revisit this delightful story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Adventures of Sour Pickle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Gonzalez writes, “Everyone knows that people get lonely sometimes. It’s also easy to imagine that animals probably get lonely sometimes as well. But did you know all things can be lonely? Even pickles? Follow along as Sour Pickle tries to cure his loneliness by finding the courage to make friends.”
Published by Page Publishing, Michelle Gonzalez Aguilar’s engaging tale will take readers on a thrilling journey as they follow Sour Pickle on his quest to find friends and leave his loneliness far behind. With colorful artwork by illustrator Jesus Gonzalez-Lomeli, “The Adventures of Sour Pickle” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers and leave them wanting to revisit this delightful story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Adventures of Sour Pickle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories