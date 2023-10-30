Author Michelle Gonzalez Aguilar’s New Book, "the Adventures of Sour Pickle," Follows a Young Pickle Who is Upset at Not Being Able to Make Friends Because of His Name

Recent release “The Adventures of Sour Pickle,” from Page Publishing author Michelle Gonzalez Aguilar, is an adorable story of a pickle named Sour Pickle who is extremely lonely because people often make fun of him for his name. But when a few schoolmates decide to look past his name and get to know him, Sour finds himself finally making friends and no longer feeling lonely.