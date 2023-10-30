Author Ronda Lea Thorpe’s New Book, "the Integrating Social, Emotional, and Academic Skills," is a Series of Daily Affirmations for Social and Educational Development
Recent release “The Integrating Social, Emotional, and Academic Skills,” from Page Publishing author Ronda Lea Thorpe, is a collection of daily thought-exercises designed to help readers overcome their emotional and social shortcomings in order to help improve their overall success in not only academics, but other areas of life as well.
Venice, FL, October 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ronda Lea Thorpe, a teacher who has dedicated her career to helping students of all backgrounds overcome their individual challenges in order to advance their education, has completed her new book, “The Integrating Social, Emotional, and Academic Skills”: a tool designed for teachers and students to enhance their development academically, educationally, personally, and socially on a daily basis.
Born in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, author Ronda Lea Thorpe received her teaching certificate at the University of Michigan in 1978. That summer, she moved to Orlando, Florida, where her teaching career was launched and continued for thirty-four years in the Orange County public school system. During the first twenty-four years, Ronda taught emotionally handicapped students at Howard Middle School; and the last fourteen years, she taught world history at Liberty Middle School with a combination of regular and special needs students.
While at Liberty Middle School, Ronda was tasked with the opportunity to work with seventeen of the most challenging students on campus and recognized these students were deficient in demonstrating efficacy skills. These lessons were designed when Ronda came to realize it was the students’ thoughts, behaviors, and attitudes that interfered with their ability to succeed. During the next ten years, her compassion, experience, and wisdom were dedicated to assisting students to be successful using these lessons as a teaching tool. These powerful reminders were a turning point for many students as the author integrated them in her daily agenda.
Thorpe writes, “Purpose and Intention. These daily reminders were created for the purpose and intention of providing participants with concrete lessons about abstract concepts; providing vocabulary development through high-level thinking skills; enhancing a positive learning environment; teaching accountability for one's thoughts, behaviors, and attitudes; encouraging and motivating participants to be successful; providing participants with a purpose, goal, or intention daily; instilling common values about respecting others; implementing a school-wide discipline program encouraging constructive thinking, positive attitudes, and appropriate behaviors; helping participants reach their potential through engaging in self-awareness and self-examination questions and discussions; and introducing, instilling, and integrating efficacy skills to be successful in school, society, careers, and individual lives.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ronda Lea Thorpe’s engaging read will help to inspire students and teachers alike as they internalize these daily declarations of positive thinking and behaviors that will help them to strive towards their objectives. Crafted over the course of the author’s own career in education, “The Integrating Social, Emotional, and Academic Skills” is the perfect tool to help readers achieve success and accomplish their goals in not just education, but all aspects of life.
