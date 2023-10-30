Author Ronda Lea Thorpe’s New Book, "the Integrating Social, Emotional, and Academic Skills," is a Series of Daily Affirmations for Social and Educational Development

Recent release “The Integrating Social, Emotional, and Academic Skills,” from Page Publishing author Ronda Lea Thorpe, is a collection of daily thought-exercises designed to help readers overcome their emotional and social shortcomings in order to help improve their overall success in not only academics, but other areas of life as well.