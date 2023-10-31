Author Sharon E. Harris’s New Book, "The Bully and the Bullied," Explores the Underlying Causes and Long-Lasting Effects of Bullying on Everybody Involved
Recent release “The Bully and the Bullied,” from Page Publishing author Sharon E. Harris, takes a deep dive into the lasting impacts of bullying from the perspective of the bully and the bullied, looking at the causes and effects it causes.
Albany, NY, October 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sharon E. Harris, who takes the act of bullying seriously because she understands the devastation it brings to the victims of those who are bullied out of their right to be who they are designed to be, has completed her new book, “The Bully and the Bullied”: an informative work that encourages critical thinking about bullying.
Author Sharon E. Harris grew up in a home with four brothers and one sister, and fighting among the children was not tolerated. Her childhood home was filled with love and acceptance. She was taught to love and respect others and to treat everyone as she would like to be treated. She believes that when someone is violated by a bully, it is that the bully is forcibly taking away the victim’s right to think, act, and be their true selves. She believes that being bullied snatches the right to be individualistic, and for some, it takes a lifetime to rediscover and regain their true identity while others, unfortunately, will never reach self-actualization because they find no help in their healing process, or they have committed suicide.
What inspired her to write “The Bully and the Bullied” was the inflamed issues that students all over the country were facing from those who bullied others. Multiple children, as young as age nine, have committed suicide because of the trauma sustained by being bullied. Bullying has been a hot topic on local and national news stations since the early 2000s, but its roots began before those years and have since escalated, and it was with deep and heartfelt compassion that she decided to help in the resolution of this serious issue. It was devastating to the author of The Bully and the Bullied to see young lives wasted in such a horrific way. With a bachelor’s degree in psychology and her current pursuit of a master’s degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling, she has ventured out with the desire to educate everyone on the serious subject of bullying, and to help those who have been the victim of bullying reclaim their lives. She penned The Bully and the Bullied in hopes of reaching children and the adults in their lives, schools and their counselors, and society as a whole, to show them how serious being bullied is, how to recognize bullying in others, and how to help the wounded heal from its sting. Sharing the negative impact of its devastation is her goal, along with the hopes that her book will make a difference in bringing healing to the bully as well, whom she believes has a brokenness in their soul that causes them to inflict pain on others, and to also bring healing to the victims who have been wounded. If her book can prevent one person from committing suicide, or prevent one person from becoming a bully or to cease bullying, then her efforts are worthwhile, but she hopes to reach as many as possible so that children may be able to live safely from the devastation that bullying brings.
Harris writes, “One comment can literally make someone’s day great or cause an upset that could last for years to come, even into a child’s adult life. What we say and do have consequences, good or bad, and we need to be conscious of the effects of our actions. It might be easy for us to recognize bullying behaviors in others, but are we able to see those behaviors in ourselves as well? Everyone is capable of displaying bullying behaviors. Life can be frustrating; people do get frustrated, and what we must always remember is that our actions affect others in ways that are sometimes far more consequential than we realize. Bullying is not a joke. There is nothing funny about it because it does carry devastating effects. Every parent or adult guardian must teach their young ones that their behaviors can be detrimental to another person’s life, even when it seems comical and they are simply just having a ‘good time.’ For the person at the other end of the joke, it is the paving of the pathway of their life for years to come. The devastating consequences could cost thousands of dollars for counseling, thousands of dollars in medication, a lifetime of emotional pain, and even worse yet, suicide that leaves a dark stain on family and friends and on society itself. Bullying affects us all—directly and indirectly.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sharon E. Harris’s thought-provoking work illustrates the origins of bullying and discusses solutions as society paves the way toward a world with more kindness and respect.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “The Bully and the Bullied” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
