HuSTL Hospitality CEO Danni Eickenhorst Named to NSBA Leadership Council
St. Louis Business Leader & HuSTL Hospitality CEO Danni Eickenhorst will work with Congress members and Federal Officials to Advocate on Behalf of Small Businesses.
Saint Louis, MO, October 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Eickenhorst will Work with Congress Members & Federal Officials to Advocate on Behalf of Small Businesses
Danni Eickenhorst, CEO of HuSTL Hospitality, the group behind Steve’s Hot Dogs, The Fountain on Locust and Steve’s Meltdown, was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization, and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis.
Danni, a recognized leader in the St. Louis small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.
“As a small-business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation and have a long track record of working with City and State officials to make our communities stronger - and to ensure that small businesses are supported,” stated Eickenhorst. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”
Danni Eickenhorst is the CEO of HuSTL Hospitality Group, a serial entrepreneur and founder. Danni is a community builder and a devoted St. Louisan who bleeds red, yellow and navy blue. She has built a platform that she utilizes to shine a light on causes that she cares about in the community - and is constantly working to make the St. Louis region a better place for everyone - especially startups and small businesses. In addition to her new role with the NSBA, Danni also currently sits on the boards of the South Grand Cultural Alliance and the Midtown Alley Business Alliance.
Eickenhorst joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of her efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how access to capital will impact small business. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.
“I am proud to have Danni Eickenhorst as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. “She came to us highly recommended, and has a track record of advocating for the causes she cares about - including small business. I look forward our partnership for years to come.”
Contact
HuSTL HospitalityContact
Danni Eickenhorst
314-580-8874
www.huSTL.group
