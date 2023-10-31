Author Ian Broadbridge’s New Book, "Coming to America: The Untold Story," is a Fascinating Memoir That Takes Readers Along the Author’s Journey Moving to America
Recent release “Coming to America: The Untold Story,” from Page Publishing author Ian Broadbridge, is a true story about a young Englishman’s quest to live and work in America after he tragically lost both of his parents to natural causes within two days of each other whilst on holiday on the Mediterranean island of Malta in October 1981.
Fleming Island, FL, October 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ian Broadbridge, who currently resides in Florida with his wife of thirty years and his three children—Trevor, Summer, and Catalina, has completed his new book, “Coming to America: The Untold Story”: a captivating memoir that follows the author’s journey to America.
He came to America—to New York City—on the thirtieth of June 1985 with just two hundred dollars in his pocket. He had no relatives’ or friends’ shoulders to lean on when things became rough; he just had his drive and entrepreneurship to keep him going.
It was rough for him during the first seven years—living in squalor in Kansas City, Missouri; not having electricity in apartments and not having a car in Columbia, South Carolina; getting involved in a life-threatening car accident in Perry, Florida; having bicycles stolen in Valdosta, Georgia; and working illegally for those seven years with fake Social Security numbers.
He eventually ended up living and working in Columbia, where he met and fell in love with his wife-to-be whilst working at a restaurant as a waiter.
He proposed to his wife-to-be just before Christmas 1991. In July 1992, the young man traveled back to England to see his siblings, nephews, and nieces, and also to get his B1/B2 visa renewed. When he attempted to come back to America, the INS—the Immigration and Naturalisation Service—cornered him after suspecting that he was coming to America to work illegally. After they searched his pockets, their suspicions were correct. They had no other choice than to deport him and send him back to the UK. He was allowed one telephone call—just like citizens who have been arrested are allowed. That call was made to his fiancée. Sobbing, he said for her to forget about him. He was then escorted back to the airplane on which he flew back to England, thinking that he would never see his fiancée again.
That’s not the end of the story; just like in the fairy tales where the knight in shining armor rescues the damsel in distress, it was the other way around in this story; the damsel rescued the knight by obtaining a passport, traveling by herself to England, and sweeping the knight off his feet by marrying him.
It was relatively plain sailing after that for the young man to be able to come back to America to live and work legally and to be with the love of his life.
Author Ian Broadbridge graduated from college in England with an HNC in production engineering. He presently works as a safety engineer and specializes in automobile safety. He wrote this book intending to let his children know how their father came to America with all the trials and tribulations that came with the adventure. He wrote the book over ten years whilst flying on airplanes to and from his automotive clients. The book took over ten years to compose with several iterations.
Broadbridge writes, “Let me introduce myself. My name is Michael Caine. Just joking! Although I come from the same part of the world as he does—England / the United Kingdom / Great Britain / or whatever name you might give for the former empire on which, as the late Queen Vic once said, ‘the sun never sets,’ I am far from being a Michael Caine! My name is Ian Broadbridge. Yes, a real Bri’ish name. We (the family) even have a couple of villages named after us, Broadbridge Heath in Sussex and an even smaller village by the name of—yes, you guessed it—Broadbridge, less than fifty or so miles from Broadbridge Heath. On top of that, the family had a lord mayor of London just before the Second World War—Ernest L. Broadbridge, who officially opened up the renovated Gillette UK building on the Great West Road, in Isleworth, which is a suburb of London; more on this subject will be discussed later on in this book.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ian Broadbridge’s interesting work shares the author’s unique story.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase "Coming to America: The Untold Story" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
Published by Page Publishing, Ian Broadbridge’s interesting work shares the author’s unique story.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Coming to America: The Untold Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
