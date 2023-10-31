Author Sid Liufau’s new book, “Stuck between the Rock and a Hard Place,” Recounts How the Author’s Faith Helped Him Weather Every Storm Throughout His Acting Career

Recent release “Stuck between the Rock and a Hard Place: A Moment in Time,” from Page Publishing author Sid Liufau, is a powerful autobiographical account of the author's life as a martial artist, actor, and stuntman, and the adversities he was forced to endure and overcome over the course of his decades long career through the help of his faith and family by his side.