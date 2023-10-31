Author Sid Liufau’s new book, “Stuck between the Rock and a Hard Place,” Recounts How the Author’s Faith Helped Him Weather Every Storm Throughout His Acting Career
Recent release “Stuck between the Rock and a Hard Place: A Moment in Time,” from Page Publishing author Sid Liufau, is a powerful autobiographical account of the author's life as a martial artist, actor, and stuntman, and the adversities he was forced to endure and overcome over the course of his decades long career through the help of his faith and family by his side.
Henderson, NV, October 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sid Liufau, who was born in Kahuku, Oahu, and is an above-average sports athlete, trendsetter, and newly found culture, has completed his new book, “Stuck between the Rock and a Hard Place: A Moment in Time”: a fascinating memoir recounting the author’s life story from his roots to the present day, and the incredible experiences he’s had over his illustrious career as an entertainer, athlete, and actor.
From his early teen years, author Sid Liufau made the 1981 Who's Who in the martial arts international tournament world to high school football Orange County record-holder quarterback sacks to Fullerton College 1983 and '84 National football Champions and Pony Bowl Champions to a decade-long Disney Hotel, Disneyland, and Disney World fire-knife dancing career entertained millions of people at the Polynesian luau shows to serving a labor of love Christian mission in Chicago, Illinois to working with the Screen Actors Guild as a professional actor and stuntman before the Rock entered the film profession, which when he did, led up to Sid's never-before experiences of interruptions, mistaken identity, and confused comparisons. All while this wrestling entertainer icon began acting.
“As a youth, to being a teen, to a single adult, a husband, a father, and a grandfather, I have tested the truth of prophesied words and had the spirit testified of God’s spoken words in the scriptures, simple scriptures that state we learn line upon line, precept upon precept, here a little and there a little,” shares Liufau. “These truths have been testified by the spirit of truth (the Godhead).”
Liufau continues, “On my journey I have been blessed with family, loved ones, and friends. I have been subjected to challenges, trials, and tribulation. I do testify that Adam and Eve, the first mortal parents who were placed in the garden, were given two specific commandments along with their free agency. God’s commandments to both Adam and Eve served not only as a test for them but also as an example for parents to place boundaries on their children, who may fall for the enticement of their natural state of curiosity and unknown consequences.
“My solid life experiences allowed me to know it has been my privilege to have loved and be loved through serving and being served. In the secret name of Jesus Christ, my savior, amen.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sid Liufau’s captivating true story shares both the good times and difficult obstacles he faced over the course of his career, resulting in difficult instances of prejudice against his Christian faith that lost him acting jobs and resulted in fake friendships. Thought-provoking and enlightening, Liufau takes readers through his trials and triumphs, revealing how no matter what life threw his way, he always knew that his family and faith would be there to guide him through.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Stuck between the Rock and a Hard Place: A Moment in Time” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
