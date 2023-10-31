Author Brian Spradlin’s New Book, “Conference Of The Isolated," is a Poetic Series Tackling the Loneliness of the Pandemic as Related to the Past, Present, and Future

Recent release “Conference Of The Isolated: The Poems Of Brian M. Spradlin,” from Page Publishing author Brian Spradlin, is a profound assortment of poems and ruminations that attempt to reopen a dialogue, one that is missing from today’s climate. Through his incredible gift of prose, Spradlin dwells upon recollections of the past, remembrances of those we lost, and a hope for a better tomorrow.