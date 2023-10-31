Author Brian Spradlin’s New Book, “Conference Of The Isolated," is a Poetic Series Tackling the Loneliness of the Pandemic as Related to the Past, Present, and Future
Recent release “Conference Of The Isolated: The Poems Of Brian M. Spradlin,” from Page Publishing author Brian Spradlin, is a profound assortment of poems and ruminations that attempt to reopen a dialogue, one that is missing from today’s climate. Through his incredible gift of prose, Spradlin dwells upon recollections of the past, remembrances of those we lost, and a hope for a better tomorrow.
Chicago, IL, October 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Brian Spradlin has completed his new book, “Conference Of The Isolated: The Poems Of Brian M. Spradlin”: a fascinating collection of reflective poems that seek to make sense of the world while tackling the loneliness of isolation that has afflicted society through the past few years, while relating it to some of the greatest works throughout mankind’s history.
Born in Chicago, Illinois, author Brian Spradlin has been writing for over three decades, making observations of the world around him while living his own experiences, many of which include social and political critiques. A personal turn inward takes up most of the text, and the emphasis of life’s struggle and our place within it dominates the narrative. Brian champions the thought of isolation even as he suffered in its wake. Isolation is the basis of art. Yet in the wake of the past few years, isolation has also taken its toll on the general population. This book offers thoughts on that duality.
Spradlin writes, “Truth to power is also a running theme in this collection. When we stop speaking truth to power, we forfeit everything. We will always need a dialogue with those who feel they can control us. Much of the great writing in history has dealt with this dynamic. Unfortunately, much of this was lost over the past few years or so, and those we trusted with our lives have subsequently made them worse.
“My hope as a reader is you will enter this collection with an open mind. After all, opinions shaped this world, and it is my sincere hope that things will continue that way. Healthy debate is important in any society. It’s way past time that we started to talk to each other again, especially when the social and political climate is so volatile. Communication and good will should never be abandoned. Listening is a lost art form. We need to open our ears as soon as humanly possible. In a nutshell, let’s get over ourselves!”
Published by Page Publishing, Brian Spradlin’s thought-provoking series will take readers on a deeply moving and emotional journey, exploring the wonderful creativity that isolation can create, while also witnessing the devastating effects that too much can bring about.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase “Conference Of The Isolated: The Poems Of Brian M. Spradlin” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
