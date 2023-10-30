Shawun Ruth Anderson, Nancy Baptiste-Morgan, Irene McWilliams, Rosemary Miller, and Monique Nattiba Russell’s Newly Released “This Is My Story” is a Touching Memoir

“This Is My Story: Personal Stories of 5 Women Walking in God’s Excellence,” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Shawun Ruth Anderson, Nancy Baptiste-Morgan, Irene McWilliams, Rosemary Miller and Monique Nattiba Russell is an uplifting message of encouragement for others as five deeply moving and unique stories unfold.