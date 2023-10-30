Shawun Ruth Anderson, Nancy Baptiste-Morgan, Irene McWilliams, Rosemary Miller, and Monique Nattiba Russell’s Newly Released “This Is My Story” is a Touching Memoir
“This Is My Story: Personal Stories of 5 Women Walking in God’s Excellence,” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Shawun Ruth Anderson, Nancy Baptiste-Morgan, Irene McWilliams, Rosemary Miller and Monique Nattiba Russell is an uplifting message of encouragement for others as five deeply moving and unique stories unfold.
Queens, NY, October 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “This Is My Story: Personal Stories of 5 Women Walking in God’s Excellence”: an honest window into the lives of five unique African American Women. “This Is My Story: Personal Stories of 5 Women Walking in God’s Excellence” is the creation of published authors Shawun Ruth Anderson, Nancy Baptiste-Morgan, Irene McWilliams, Rosemary Miller, and Monique Nattiba Russell.
Anderson, Baptiste-Morgan, McWilliams, Miller and Russell share, “The real-life stories of five courageous African-American women of different ages, backgrounds, and experiences, trusting in God’s strength and love. Each story is told to share their experiences, and to encourage and strengthen others. As current executives of Take Your Sister 2 Lunch—a nonprofit U.S. registered trademark women’s association based in New York City, the ladies were inspired upon creating the title of their book from the inspirational song, 'Blessed Assurance,' a popular spiritual hymn.
“Under the guidance and tutelage of the TYS2L CEO, Dr. Dianna Anderson, JD, the ladies graciously came together to tell their personal stories in the hopes of providing wisdom, encouragement, strength, and self-love to women all over the world. It was God’s love and mercy that gave them the strength and courage to survive and gain wisdom from each experience. Their unique experiences reveal His genuine love, mercy, and existence in each of their lives. So now, by a common thread through their own personal stories, which were destined to be told and shared, created an even stronger bond between them. There’s healing in telling your story—for you and others! Speak up, speak out…speak!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shawun Ruth Anderson, Nancy Baptiste-Morgan, Irene McWilliams, Rosemary Miller and Monique Nattiba Russell’s new book will engage the spirit as readers reflect on the messages of empowerment and compassion found within.
Consumers can purchase “This Is My Story: Personal Stories of 5 Women Walking in God’s Excellence” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “This Is My Story: Personal Stories of 5 Women Walking in God’s Excellence,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
