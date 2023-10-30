J. Mark McDonald’s Newly Released “Momentary Peace: The Year of Veras Book 3” is an Action-Packed Tale of a Fragile Truce and Surprising Twists of Fate

“Momentary Peace: The Year of Veras Book 3,” from Christian Faith Publishing author J. Mark McDonald, is an engaging continuation of the immersive saga that will enchant the imagination as the fate of Androvia hangs in the balance.