J. Mark McDonald’s Newly Released “Momentary Peace: The Year of Veras Book 3” is an Action-Packed Tale of a Fragile Truce and Surprising Twists of Fate
“Momentary Peace: The Year of Veras Book 3,” from Christian Faith Publishing author J. Mark McDonald, is an engaging continuation of the immersive saga that will enchant the imagination as the fate of Androvia hangs in the balance.
Albany, GA, October 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Momentary Peace: The Year of Veras Book 3”: an epic journey through a world being changed by forces beyond comprehension with relatable characters facing insurmountable odds. “Momentary Peace: The Year of Veras Book 3” is the creation of published author J. Mark McDonald, a husband of thirty-four years, a father of four, and a grandfather of three. He had a long aerospace business career with large corporations before becoming the CEO of an aircraft manufacturer. McDonald crafted the series over the past seven years and is releasing each book, within relatively short intervals, to readers everywhere.
McDonald shares, “Jon Crawford and Darcy Fletcher hope their lives return to normal after delivering the unique and powerful relics. Aridane knights, royals from different nations, and sorcerers with ulterior motives hunt them mercilessly. An infamous assassin waits for the right moment to end their lives and recover the relics.
“The ethereal is behaving strangely, arcanists and summoners like Sar Celio Berganza unable to explain impossible occurrences. The Theocon rages over the cult’s expansion, imprisoning and executing heretics. The giant, Captain Genaro De LaVena, hides one crime while admitting to another, belonging to the cult.
“Duke Fairchild continues to collaborate with foreign powers, preparing for war on a scale never experienced on the continent. A young prince is kidnapped, the latest victim in the international conspiracy. Despite his renowned intellect, Baron Canol searches for answers to questions he doesn’t understand.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J. Mark McDonald’s new book provides readers a window to the heart of classic fantasy as vivid realms unfold. For more information about the series, the author, the artwork, and related forums, visit theyearofveras.com.
Consumers can purchase “Momentary Peace: The Year of Veras Book 3” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Momentary Peace: The Year of Veras Book 3,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
