Rev. Johnny Hatfield’s Newly Released “Let God be True and Every Man a Liar” is a Thought-Provoking Examination of God’s True Word
“Let God be True and Every Man a Liar,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Johnny Hatfield, is an enjoyable and articulate discussion that explores a variety of relevant topics and issues faced by many modern Christians.
Davin, WV, October 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Let God be True and Every Man a Liar”: a powerful resource for personal or group study. “Let God be True and Every Man a Liar” is the creation of published author Rev. Johnny Hatfield, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who has preached the Word of God for over forty years.
Rev. Hatfield shares, “This book answers many Biblical questions that Christians have asked for years. Our faith must be in the truth and we must apply the truth to our life. The truth is the Lord Jesus Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Johnny Hatfield’s new book explores themes of God’s understanding, the sanctity of baptism, sin, temptation, and much more.
Consumers can purchase “Let God be True and Every Man a Liar” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Let God be True and Every Man a Liar,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Rev. Hatfield shares, “This book answers many Biblical questions that Christians have asked for years. Our faith must be in the truth and we must apply the truth to our life. The truth is the Lord Jesus Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Johnny Hatfield’s new book explores themes of God’s understanding, the sanctity of baptism, sin, temptation, and much more.
Consumers can purchase “Let God be True and Every Man a Liar” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Let God be True and Every Man a Liar,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories