Author P.J. Talisker’s New Book “The Vacants” Follows a Former Green Beret as He Fights to Save the World from a Virus That Turns People Into Vacant Shells of Themselves
Recent release “The Vacants,” from Newman Springs Publishing author P.J. Talisker, tells the fascinating story of John Roman, a Green Beret suffering from PTSD and auditory hallucinations who decides to take up one last mission in Iran. But after a shocking event causes mankind to succumb to an unknown disease, he'll have to fight to get back home and save the world before it's too late.
New York, NY, October 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- P.J. Talisker has completed his new book, “The Vacants”: a gripping and enthralling story of a Green Beret who takes up one final mission but soon realizes that something much greater is at stake as a dangerous disease begins to take hold of the world, changing it and the global population.
“John Roman is a Green Beret, a decorated Sniper, and upon returning home, a troubled veteran with PTSD,” shares Talisker. “Suffering from ‘auditory hallucinations,’ John’s only comfort is the woman he loves. Although he isn’t in his right mind, John signs on for one last covert mission in Iran. He must reassess his beliefs as his illness, and a cataclysmic event make him wonder if he is insane, possessed by a nefarious demon, or destined to save the world. John must fight to get back home, as the world seems to be falling apart.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, P.J. Talisker’s enthralling tale will take readers on a riveting journey as they follow John on his quest to save the world and protect those who he loves from being changed into the infected Vacants. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Talisker weaves a captivating thrill ride that’s sure to keep readers spellbound and on the edge of their seats until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Vacants” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
