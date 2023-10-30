Author P.J. Talisker’s New Book “The Vacants” Follows a Former Green Beret as He Fights to Save the World from a Virus That Turns People Into Vacant Shells of Themselves

Recent release “The Vacants,” from Newman Springs Publishing author P.J. Talisker, tells the fascinating story of John Roman, a Green Beret suffering from PTSD and auditory hallucinations who decides to take up one last mission in Iran. But after a shocking event causes mankind to succumb to an unknown disease, he'll have to fight to get back home and save the world before it's too late.