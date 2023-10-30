Author Angela Bush’s New Book, "My Imagination," is a Collection of Short Poetry Stories from the Author
Recent release “My Imagination,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Angela Bush, is a series of stories inspired by the author’s poetry.
Mountainburg, AR, October 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Angela Bush, a poet since she was a teenager, has completed her new book “My Imagination”: a creative collection of stories from the author’s history of writing poetry brought to life with colorful illustrations.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Angela Bush’s vivid tale seeks to capture the realm of story telling through rhyme and verse, illustrated to the understanding of the author’s creativity and imagination.
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase “My Imagination” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
