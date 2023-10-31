Author Wendy Christoffel's New Book, "Finding Nana," Follows a Young Woman and the Abandoned Dog She Rescues from the Streets of an Urban City

Recent release "Finding Nana," from author Wendy Christoffel, is the heartwarming story of a young woman's love and compassion for a stray dog. When she discovers that Nana is expecting puppies, Alice and her local animal shelter work together to find a loving home for each of Nana's ten pups.