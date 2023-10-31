Author Wendy Christoffel's New Book, "Finding Nana," Follows a Young Woman and the Abandoned Dog She Rescues from the Streets of an Urban City
Recent release "Finding Nana," from author Wendy Christoffel, is the heartwarming story of a young woman's love and compassion for a stray dog. When she discovers that Nana is expecting puppies, Alice and her local animal shelter work together to find a loving home for each of Nana's ten pups.
Ridgewood, NJ, October 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Wendy Christoffel is an artist and writer who resides in Ridgewood, New Jersey. Her new book Finding Nana is the charming story of a young woman who finds an abandoned dog, hungry and rain-soaked, walking along the railroad tracks. Soon after bringing her home, Alice discovers that Nana is expecting puppies. When Nana gives birth to a litter of ten, Alice works with her local animal shelter to find loving homes for the new arrivals. In doing so, Alice bonds with an elderly couple whose lives are enriched by the love of a new dog.
The author writes, "It was a cold and rainy October morning. As Alice is driving to work, she is drawn to a curious-looking dog walking along the railroad tracks. Once they look into each other's eyes, their journey begins..."
Published by Page Publishing, Christoffel's engaging tale will take readers on a loving journey as Alice and her family bond with Nana and her adorable puppies. With beautiful artwork to help bring this endearing tale to life, "Finding Nana" is sure to capture the hearts of young readers, leaving them wanting to revisit this heartwarming story again and again.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Finding Nana" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
