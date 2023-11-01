Author Pamela Devereueawax’s New Book "Two Short Sleeved Ones and a Sweatshirt: A Victim No More" is a Stunning Tale of Overcoming Abuse and Trauma for a Brighter Future

Recent release “Two Short Sleeved Ones and a Sweatshirt: A Victim No More,” from Page Publishing author Pamela Devereueawax, is a heartfelt true story that describes how the author endured years of abuse, and kept it hidden as her own secret. No longer content with being controlled by others, Devereueawax uses her inner strength to overcome her trials, and learns to forge her own path forward.