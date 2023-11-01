Author Pamela Devereueawax’s New Book "Two Short Sleeved Ones and a Sweatshirt: A Victim No More" is a Stunning Tale of Overcoming Abuse and Trauma for a Brighter Future
Recent release “Two Short Sleeved Ones and a Sweatshirt: A Victim No More,” from Page Publishing author Pamela Devereueawax, is a heartfelt true story that describes how the author endured years of abuse, and kept it hidden as her own secret. No longer content with being controlled by others, Devereueawax uses her inner strength to overcome her trials, and learns to forge her own path forward.
Rockford, IL, November 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Pamela Devereueawax, a funeral director and embalmer by trade whose true passion has always been the literary arts, has completed her new book, “Two Short Sleeved Ones and a Sweatshirt: A Victim No More”: a compelling memoir that follows the author’s life and the incredible struggles she faced, including a terrible secret of abuse, and how she found the courage and tools to survive it all and build a beautiful life of her own design despite her past.
A passionate humanitarian, author Pamela Devereueawax has volunteered her time to work at local women’s shelters, completed training for sexual assault crisis counseling, and was a licensed foster parent for a number of years. Pamela currently resides in northern Illinois with her loving husband of five years, and is the proud mother of eight, adoring grandmother of six, and loving pet mommy of two pit bull terriers. When she is not busy caring for the dearly departed or creating her next work of art, the author enjoys gardening, researching astrology, and traveling.
Devereueawax writes, “You are about to embark on a journey that will stimulate each and every one of your emotions and move your soul. This is one victim’s story of her ability to survive through years of relentless childhood, physical and sexual abuse, the affect it had on her, and how she has finally found the courage to share her life experiences in her quest to help others.
“Born and raised in a Midwestern town just an hour west of Chicago, Illinois, is a little girl with a big secret. A secret so enormous that the effect of it sends her on a roller coaster of a life. You are invited to jump aboard and take this ride with her as she recounts this story of her life. She will take you through the abuse, uncover the tools she used in her fight for survival, and reveal the catastrophic effects it has had on her life. Not to worry, it’s not all doom and gloom. Not only does she share her lowest lows, but her highest highs as well.”
Published by Page Publishing, Pamela Devereueawax’s enthralling tale is one of hope, revealing just how the author came to triumph over her challenges, and move past the trauma that defined her life for so long. Through sharing her story, Devereueawax aims to connect with other victims of abuse, helping them to know they are not alone in their fight and that there is always hope for a better tomorrow.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Two Short Sleeved Ones and a Sweatshirt: A Victim No More” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
