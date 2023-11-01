Author Bette Stead’s New Book, "Strut, The Winning Crow," Follows a Crow Who Tries to Defend His Home from a Football Team and Ends Up Becoming a Hero in the Process

Recent release “Strut, The Winning Crow,” from Page Publishing author Bette Stead, is a charming story of a crow who earns the nickname of Strut after strutting around while trying to make a football team leave the field house that he made his nest in. But as Strut grows closer to the team, he ends up saving their new uniforms and the day, making everyone thankful for his distracting antics.