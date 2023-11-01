Author Bette Stead’s New Book, "Strut, The Winning Crow," Follows a Crow Who Tries to Defend His Home from a Football Team and Ends Up Becoming a Hero in the Process
Recent release “Strut, The Winning Crow,” from Page Publishing author Bette Stead, is a charming story of a crow who earns the nickname of Strut after strutting around while trying to make a football team leave the field house that he made his nest in. But as Strut grows closer to the team, he ends up saving their new uniforms and the day, making everyone thankful for his distracting antics.
Houston, TX, November 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bette Stead, professor emerita at C. T. Bauer College of Business, University of Houston, where she taught for thirty-four years, has completed her new book, “Strut, The Winning Crow”: a captivating story of a crow who continuously antagonizes a football team that begins practicing at a field right near his home, and ends up saving the day with the help of the team’s coach.
“This story is written to entertain children about Strut, a crow who insists on bothering a football coach,” writes Stead. “But when Strut continues to bother the coach and stays near him, Strut turns both the coach and himself into heroes.”
Published by Page Publishing, Bette Stead’s riveting tale is sure to delight young readers as they follow along on Strut’s antics to try and make the football team leave his home, but only end up endearing them to him. With colorful artwork to help bring Stead’s tale to life, readers of all ages are sure to want to revisit the exciting story of “Strut, The Winning Crow” over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Strut, The Winning Crow” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
