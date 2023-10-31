Author Bonnie Isbell’s New Book, "Jesus, It Was Always You," Explores the Lasting Covenant of Love One Can Share When They Deepen Their Faith in the Lord

Recent release “Jesus, It was Always You: A Study of the Love of God Revealed through His Covenants,” from Covenant Books author Bonnie Isbell, is a compelling, faith-based work designed to guide readers through the Holy Scripture in order to discover the everlasting love waiting for them through their Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.