Author Bonnie Isbell’s New Book, "Jesus, It Was Always You," Explores the Lasting Covenant of Love One Can Share When They Deepen Their Faith in the Lord
Recent release “Jesus, It was Always You: A Study of the Love of God Revealed through His Covenants,” from Covenant Books author Bonnie Isbell, is a compelling, faith-based work designed to guide readers through the Holy Scripture in order to discover the everlasting love waiting for them through their Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Fort Payne, AL, October 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bonnie Isbell, a passionate Bible teacher and author, has completed her new book, “Jesus, It was Always You: A Study of the Love of God Revealed through His Covenants”: a guided study of the Word of God to help readers who desire a lasting commitment to discover the incredible, unending love that the Lord provides to his followers.
Author Bonnie Isbell holds a bachelor’s degree in Christian Education from Bryan College and has taught the Bible to young people and women’s groups for approximately thirty-eight years. She currently leads Women of the Word, a community Bible study consisting of women of all ages and backgrounds. Bonnie is a wife and mother of three grown children and is now a grandmother of eight, all of whom are the absolute darlings of her heart and the loves of her life. She resides in Fort Payne, Alabama, with Dr. Blake, her husband of forty-one years.
Isbell writes, “Every woman (and perhaps every man) longs to be loved, to be tenaciously pursued by someone who simply will not give up until they have owned the other's heart. We need to know that this love is unconditional and will not become disillusioned or lose its intensity. We need the security of forever.
“Have you ever found yourself in a spiritual pit, feeling lost, unloved, unlovable, and unsure of just who you are?
“If you long for a passionate love relationship that you can hang your identity on forever; if you have never understood that the entire Bible from cover to cover is a love story of God's relentless pursuit of you; if you need to know that you have a covenant partner whose love for you has no limits; if you long for a solid, stable place to throw down an anchor for your soul, this is where your yearnings will at long last be satiated. You will never be the same.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Bonnie Isbell’s new book came about from the author’s burning desire to take others deeply into the Word of God and create in them a passion for Jesus and a desire to grow deep spiritual roots. Inspiring and thought-provoking, Isbell hopes to connect with readers of all backgrounds and help them to see the incredible love and connection they can form with the Lord through reading and studying his teachings found within Scripture.
Readers can purchase “Jesus, It was Always You: A Study of the Love of God Revealed through His Covenants” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Bonnie Isbell holds a bachelor’s degree in Christian Education from Bryan College and has taught the Bible to young people and women’s groups for approximately thirty-eight years. She currently leads Women of the Word, a community Bible study consisting of women of all ages and backgrounds. Bonnie is a wife and mother of three grown children and is now a grandmother of eight, all of whom are the absolute darlings of her heart and the loves of her life. She resides in Fort Payne, Alabama, with Dr. Blake, her husband of forty-one years.
Isbell writes, “Every woman (and perhaps every man) longs to be loved, to be tenaciously pursued by someone who simply will not give up until they have owned the other's heart. We need to know that this love is unconditional and will not become disillusioned or lose its intensity. We need the security of forever.
“Have you ever found yourself in a spiritual pit, feeling lost, unloved, unlovable, and unsure of just who you are?
“If you long for a passionate love relationship that you can hang your identity on forever; if you have never understood that the entire Bible from cover to cover is a love story of God's relentless pursuit of you; if you need to know that you have a covenant partner whose love for you has no limits; if you long for a solid, stable place to throw down an anchor for your soul, this is where your yearnings will at long last be satiated. You will never be the same.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Bonnie Isbell’s new book came about from the author’s burning desire to take others deeply into the Word of God and create in them a passion for Jesus and a desire to grow deep spiritual roots. Inspiring and thought-provoking, Isbell hopes to connect with readers of all backgrounds and help them to see the incredible love and connection they can form with the Lord through reading and studying his teachings found within Scripture.
Readers can purchase “Jesus, It was Always You: A Study of the Love of God Revealed through His Covenants” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories