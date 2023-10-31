Author Catherine Louise’s New Book, "Jackson Brownspot," is Charming, Illustrated Tale About an Extraordinary Dog Who Desires to Have a Relationship with God
Recent release “Jackson Brownspot,” from Covenant Books author Catherine Louise, is a delightfully illustrated story that reminds readers to keep God as their first priority, despite their other desires and earthly distractions.
New York, NY, October 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Catherine Louise, who has been writing as a hobby for several years, has completed her new book, “Jackson Brownspot”: a remarkable children’s story about a dog that serves as proof that miracles do still happen when people invite God into their lives.
Author Catherine Louise a single mother of two boys, ages ten and four. Both are four-legged, rescued, and adored fur babies from the streets, one of them being Brownspot. Now in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, they are resident campers and have been living in a fifth wheel, campground hopping for the last four years through the Carolinas.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Catherine Louise’s new book features an interactive activity page that helps young readers learn from the book.
Readers can purchase “Jackson Brownspot” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
