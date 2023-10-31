Author Melissa Mallory Todd’s New Book, "Stormathon," Explores How Christians Can Overcome Life’s Various Obstacles and Storms with a Strong Faith in Jesus Christ
Recent release “Stormathon: Overcoming Life's Storms During The Christian Race,” from Covenant Books author Melissa Mallory Todd, is designed to encourage readers to not abandon their faith and to hold on to their trust in the Lord as they try to whether life's different storms and overcome the spiritual and physical challenges that many often face.
Winston Salem, NC, October 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Melissa Mallory Todd, who has held various titles in health care, mostly as a registered nurse for more than fifteen years, has completed her new book, “Stormathon: Overcoming Life's Storms During The Christian Race”: a guide to helping readers survive whatever struggles and trials life has thrown their way through their faith and trust in the Lord.
Over the course of her career, author Melissa Mallory Todd has seen firsthand the unfortunate battles people face with acute and terminal illnesses, and has prayed with clients for Christian support, encouragement, and strength while encountering a health storm. When not providing health-care services in her community, Melissa enjoys attending her local church, alongside her husband and two children, with whom she lives with in central North Carolina. In her spare time, the author also enjoys gardening, and is constantly in awe of how God grows and matures things in nature.
Melissa writes, “‘Stormathon’ took conception on the brink of a pandemic—the COVID-19, a storm that countries around the world will never forget. There are situations that arise in life that may feel like a storm. Tomorrow isn't promised, and if we're fortunate to behold it, we should be prepared, for not only the natural storms we may encounter but also the spiritual warfare and battles we face daily.
“With God, all things are possible. With him, we can endure and weather any storm we may encounter. As a forecast has been predicted, let us watch and pray. We can learn to prepare for life's storms and brace for the impact. We can stand guard with spiritual armor on and utilize battle strategies to withstand the attack and weather the storm. Even in the aftermath, when we are filled with questions and trying to sort out the next steps, we can have confidence in the Lord who is mightier than any storm we face. We will make it through the storm, whether a pandemic, temptations, or general life stressors.
“Accepting God and his aid is the best decision one could ever make. Storms have a way of sensitizing us to the struggles of others. Together we can weather life's storms. We are in a race--on your mark, get set, go. Let us continue in this Christian race, our personal stormathon to run.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Melissa Mallory Todd’s new book will help readers keep steadfast in their faith despite the temptations and struggles that life often carries, while opening their hearts and minds to the Lord’s teachings.
Readers can purchase “Stormathon: Overcoming Life's Storms During The Christian Race” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
